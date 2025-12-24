Califia Farms Launches Limited Edition Vegan ‘Holiday Nog’ Just In Time For Christmas

Califia Farms has released a limited edition vegan “Holiday Nog,” just in time for Christmas.

The dairy alternative brand is putting its own plant-based spin on eggnog for the holiday season with Holiday Nog, made with nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and almond milk.

According to Califia Farms, the new product represents an “indulgent yet light, offering a rich flavour with warming notes of ginger and nutmeg.” It contains just 50 calories per serving and is dairy, egg, and alcohol-free.

Holiday Nog can be consumed warm, cold, frothed, used to make coffee drinks, and included in baking and other recipes that require plant milk, said the brand.

“Holiday Nog is a standout example of how we’re reimagining festive traditions for today’s plant-based shopper,” said Damien Threadgold, the UK & EU general manager at Califia Farms, as reported by The Grocer.

“It doesn’t get noggier than our egg-less, plant-based Holiday Nog Almondmilk, just as delicious as the classic eggnog you grew up with, but completely plant-based,” he continued. “Made with real nutmeg, cloves and ginger for rich, festive flavour.”

Holiday Nog is available now for £4.99 per 1.4 litre carton at Whole Foods Market.

Califia Farms’ seasonal plant-based drinks

Califia Farms Califia Farms makes a selection of different plant-based milks and beverages

In August, Califia Farms introduced a selection of new and returning organic creamers for fall, as well as Horchata, inspired by the traditional Mexican drink. The autumnal, festive creamers included Organic Pumpkin Spice, Organic Maple, and Organic Holiday Spice, while the Horchata combined cinnamon with a blend of rice and almond milk for a “subtly spiced” and sweet “heritage classic.”

Califia Farms also makes a Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew, a ready-to-drink beverage that combines cold brew coffee, real cocoa, and sweet peppermint.

The brand’s peppermint mocha-flavored cold brew is currently a US exclusive. Califia Farms products are available at American chains such as Walmart, Metro, and more.

