Beyond Steak Makes UK Debut At Hundreds Of Tesco Stores Nationwide

Beyond Meat just announced the retail debut of its vegan Beyond Steak pieces in the UK.

The plant-based steak product is now exclusively available at 650 Tesco stores nationwide. According to Beyond Meat, the vegan meat is designed to “look, cook, and taste” just like traditional beef, and contains 24g of protein per 100g with minimal saturated fat.

“We’re excited to be the first UK retailer to launch Beyond Steak from Beyond Meat,” said Tesco buying manager Cristina Valeanu in a statement. “Whether you’re fully plant-based or simply plant curious, this is a great addition to the plant-based selection at Tesco.”

The vegan steak has earned accolades such as Platinum at 2024’s Plant-Based Excellence Awards and Gold at 2023’s Casual Dining Awards. It also became the first-ever plant-based meat alternative to be certified by the American Heart Association as “heart-healthy.”

UK customers demand vegan steak

Beyond Meat Beyond Steak is vegan and high in protein

The vegan steak market could surpass USD $1 billion by 2033, almost doubling in size over the next few years. The UK, in particular, is embracing plant-based steaks, and already spends around $52 million per year on products similar to Beyond Steak.

The Californian alternative protein company first launched Beyond Steak to food service in the UK late last year, and expanded its steak range in the US in February. Beyond Steak is coming to UK supermarkets ahead of British Sandwich Week, which runs from May 19 – 25.

“British Sandwich Week is the perfect time to launch Beyond Steak into retail and reimagine a classic with a modern, plant-based twist,” said Ellie Stevens, Head of Brand UK at Beyond Meat. “Whether you’re tucking into a quick lunch or entertaining friends, Beyond Steak delivers incredible taste, flavour and versatility. Not to mention the high protein, low saturated fat that people are looking for – with no sacrifice required.”

To celebrate the UK retail launch, No Meat Disco’s Sam Jones will create a sandwich recipe featuring Beyond Steak. At Tesco, Beyond Steak has an RRP of £4.50 per 160g pack.

