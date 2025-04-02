X
Alternative Protein Food Other News

Beyond Meat And La Vie Team Up For New Marketing Campaign

Beyond Meat's new commercial kicks off a collaboration with La Vie

By

3 Minutes Read

Screengrab from the new Beyond Meat advertisement shows someone eating a plant-based burger in a kitchen California's Beyond Meat and France's La Vie are collaborating - Media Credit: Beyond Meat

Plant-based meat brands Beyond Meat and La Vie are collaborating to “spotlight what really matters,” improving animal welfare and encouraging healthy food choices.

The “All Taste, No Worries” campaign aims to show that vegans, flexitarians, and people with all kinds of lifestyles can enjoy a “meaty meal” without animal protein. To celebrate, the brands have published a joint recipe for a plant-based bacon burger. UK chain Honest Burger has also introduced the Bacon Plant 2.0, featuring a Beyond patty with La Vie rashers.

The new collaboration was first hinted at on April 1, or April Fool’s Day, when Beyond Meat published a commercial that echoed La Vie’s 2024 ad campaign. Each ad features someone about to eat a meaty meal in front of the associated animal – a pig for La Vie’s pork and a cow for Beyond Meat’s beef – but reveals at the end that the meat is actually plant-based.

La Vie also changed its logo to mimic Beyond Meat’s signature green cow, and the brands engaged in social media banter over the similarities between the two advertising campaigns. 

“We’re really excited to be launching our new ‘All Taste, No Worries’ campaign, which spotlights the importance of animal welfare,” said Beyond Meat’s EMEA general manager Rob Bennett in a statement. “We’ve loved working together with La Vie – their plant-based bacon is the perfect complement to our Beyond Burger. Together, we can inspire more people to try great-tasting plant-based meat, no sacrifice required.”

Read more: Beyond Meat Unveils New Beyond Steak Range

Inspiring consumers to choose vegan

Photo shows a bacon burger made with a plant-based Beyond Meat patty and vegan La Vie rashers
Beyond Meat / La Vie Customers can try the Bacon Plant 2.0, featuring Beyond Meat and La Vie, at Honest Burgers

While Beyond Meat’s ad featured Barbara, a computer-animated cow, La Vie’s ad starred Léon, a real rescue pig. Animal rights group PETA signed off on the commercial, and Léon was accompanied to set by a behaviorist and his brother, Gustave, to ensure his comfort.

Speaking at the time, PETA’s vice president of vegan corporate projects Dawn Carr said that she hoped La Vie’s ad would inspire Brits to “choose vegan next time they visit their local supermarket.” There is currently a growing shift towards plant-based options in the UK, but education around the reality of animal-based foods and health is still lacking.

Fans can monitor La Vie’s UK Instagram page for an opportunity to win Beyond x La Vie “burger boxes” with limited edition items and merchandise.

Read more: Juicy Marbles Unveils ‘Market First’ Plant-Based Pork Whole Cut

Tagged

alternative protein

beyond meat

la vie

meat

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active