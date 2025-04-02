Beyond Meat And La Vie Team Up For New Marketing Campaign

Plant-based meat brands Beyond Meat and La Vie are collaborating to “spotlight what really matters,” improving animal welfare and encouraging healthy food choices.

The “All Taste, No Worries” campaign aims to show that vegans, flexitarians, and people with all kinds of lifestyles can enjoy a “meaty meal” without animal protein. To celebrate, the brands have published a joint recipe for a plant-based bacon burger. UK chain Honest Burger has also introduced the Bacon Plant 2.0, featuring a Beyond patty with La Vie rashers.

The new collaboration was first hinted at on April 1, or April Fool’s Day, when Beyond Meat published a commercial that echoed La Vie’s 2024 ad campaign. Each ad features someone about to eat a meaty meal in front of the associated animal – a pig for La Vie’s pork and a cow for Beyond Meat’s beef – but reveals at the end that the meat is actually plant-based.

La Vie also changed its logo to mimic Beyond Meat’s signature green cow, and the brands engaged in social media banter over the similarities between the two advertising campaigns.

“We’re really excited to be launching our new ‘All Taste, No Worries’ campaign, which spotlights the importance of animal welfare,” said Beyond Meat’s EMEA general manager Rob Bennett in a statement. “We’ve loved working together with La Vie – their plant-based bacon is the perfect complement to our Beyond Burger. Together, we can inspire more people to try great-tasting plant-based meat, no sacrifice required.”

Read more: Beyond Meat Unveils New Beyond Steak Range

Inspiring consumers to choose vegan

Beyond Meat / La Vie Customers can try the Bacon Plant 2.0, featuring Beyond Meat and La Vie, at Honest Burgers

While Beyond Meat’s ad featured Barbara, a computer-animated cow, La Vie’s ad starred Léon, a real rescue pig. Animal rights group PETA signed off on the commercial, and Léon was accompanied to set by a behaviorist and his brother, Gustave, to ensure his comfort.

Speaking at the time, PETA’s vice president of vegan corporate projects Dawn Carr said that she hoped La Vie’s ad would inspire Brits to “choose vegan next time they visit their local supermarket.” There is currently a growing shift towards plant-based options in the UK, but education around the reality of animal-based foods and health is still lacking.

Fans can monitor La Vie’s UK Instagram page for an opportunity to win Beyond x La Vie “burger boxes” with limited edition items and merchandise.

Read more: Juicy Marbles Unveils ‘Market First’ Plant-Based Pork Whole Cut