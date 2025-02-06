X
Alternative Protein Other News

Beyond Meat Unveils New Beyond Steak Range

The new products are high in what Beyond Meat calls "clean" plant protein

By

2 Minutes Read

Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style bao buns The Korean BBQ-Style seared tips would work as a bao bun filling - Media Credit: Beyond Meat

Plant-based brand Beyond Meat has launched an expanded range of Beyond Steak products at Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the US.

The pre-seasoned steaks come in two flavors. Beyond Steak Chimichurri is “bold and bright,” according to Beyond Meat, while Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style is sweet and tangy. Both come in the form of the brand’s popular Plant-Based Seared Tips.

Read more: Popular London Restaurant Launches ‘Vegan Bone Marrow’

The pre-seasoned steak pieces are made from wheat gluten, fava bean protein, sunflower oil, and herbs and spices. A 88g serving contains 20g of protein, no cholesterol, and only 1g of saturated fat. The salt content is just slightly above the low salt threshold, at 0.3g per serving. Both products are certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program.

Clean label products

Chimichurri Beyond Steak tacos
Beyond Meat The Chimichurri Beyond Steak seared tips have a “bold and bright” flavor

The new Chimichurri and Korean BBQ-Style seared tips are part of Beyond Meat’s shift towards producing healthier, “clean label” products. They use fewer ingredients that people would mostly find in their own kitchens.

Other clean label lines recently launched by Beyond Meat include new versions of its burger patties and sausages. It switched to using avocado oil to lower the saturated fat and reduced the salt content. The brand also launched the Beyond Sun Sausage in 2024, made from ingredients such as fava beans, lentils, and yellow peas.

A new mycelium-based whole cut steak is also in the works. Meat made from mycelium (or mycoprotein) through fermentation is lauded for its meaty texture and health benefits. It’s high in protein, fiber, and minerals, and low in carbohydrates, fats, and cholesterol.

Read more: Califia Farms Launches 3-Ingredient Plant-Based Milk In The UK

Tagged

beyond meat

new products

plant based protein

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active