Beyond Meat Unveils New Beyond Steak Range

Plant-based brand Beyond Meat has launched an expanded range of Beyond Steak products at Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the US.

The pre-seasoned steaks come in two flavors. Beyond Steak Chimichurri is “bold and bright,” according to Beyond Meat, while Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style is sweet and tangy. Both come in the form of the brand’s popular Plant-Based Seared Tips.

The pre-seasoned steak pieces are made from wheat gluten, fava bean protein, sunflower oil, and herbs and spices. A 88g serving contains 20g of protein, no cholesterol, and only 1g of saturated fat. The salt content is just slightly above the low salt threshold, at 0.3g per serving. Both products are certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program.

Clean label products

Beyond Meat The Chimichurri Beyond Steak seared tips have a “bold and bright” flavor

The new Chimichurri and Korean BBQ-Style seared tips are part of Beyond Meat’s shift towards producing healthier, “clean label” products. They use fewer ingredients that people would mostly find in their own kitchens.

Other clean label lines recently launched by Beyond Meat include new versions of its burger patties and sausages. It switched to using avocado oil to lower the saturated fat and reduced the salt content. The brand also launched the Beyond Sun Sausage in 2024, made from ingredients such as fava beans, lentils, and yellow peas.

A new mycelium-based whole cut steak is also in the works. Meat made from mycelium (or mycoprotein) through fermentation is lauded for its meaty texture and health benefits. It’s high in protein, fiber, and minerals, and low in carbohydrates, fats, and cholesterol.

