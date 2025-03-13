X
Impossible Foods Just Launched Plant-Based ‘Steak Bites’

Impossible "Steak Bites" are the first steak-styled product from California's Impossible Foods

A packet of Impossible Steak Bites on a kitchen counter Impossible Foods has just launched Steak Bites - Media Credit: Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods has introduced its first-ever plant-based steak product.

The plant-based brand launched its Impossible Steak Bites at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, earlier this month. The Steak Bites are pre-cut and pre-cooked, with a “succulent meaty flavor” and 21 grams of protein per portion plus fiber, iron, and B vitamins.

According to Impossible, the new Steak Bites feature “a tender, fine-grained texture” similar to traditional beef. They are pre-seasoned with herbs and spices, making the plant-based steak a versatile, ready-to-eat cooking ingredient for everything from tacos to sandwiches.

“Our steak bites are first and foremost delicious. They’re also packed with protein, no cholesterol, and less saturated fat versus the animal. You’re not going to find a better plant-based steak option than that,” said Peter McGuinness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods, in a statement published by BusinessWire.

Good taste and nutritional value ‘what people want and need’

Impossible’s Steak Bites contain 80 percent less saturated fat than traditional beef-based sirloin and zero cholesterol. The meat-free bites also require 94 percent less land and 94 percent less water to make, producing 93 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs).

“It’s a real testament to our advancements in R&D. Achieving the right balance of amazing taste and great nutritional value is what people want and need, whether you’re a meat eater or not,” added McGuinness.

A selection of Impossible products with the red logo
Impossible Foods Impossible Foods makes a wide range of plant-based meat alternatives

Impossible is one of the largest alternative protein brands in the US, and primarily caters to meat-eaters and flexitarians. In November, the company moved a step closer to getting EU regulatory approval for its star ingredient, the precision-fermented heme that gives its burger patties their uniquely “bloody” coloring.

The Impossible Steak Bites are coming to US grocery stores nationwide and will be available in certain restaurants over the next few months. (Find out more here.)

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

