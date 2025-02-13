X
Beyond Meat and National Basketball Players Association Announce Vegan Cookbook

The new plant-based recipe book features meals from some of the NBA's biggest stars

Three basketball players in a close-up of a plant-based cookbook from Beyond Meat Beyond Meat has unveiled a new cookbook - Media Credit: Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat and the union representing NBA basketball players have announced a plant-based cookbook with recipes from some of the basketball league’s top athletes and stars.

Titled Go Beyond The Buzzer: A Plant-Based Cookbook Inspired By NBPA Members, the recipe book is a landmark collaboration between a global leader in alternative meat products and the National Basketball Players Association.

The vegan cookbook’s front cover shows three of the NBA’s top stars and vegan players, including DeAndre Jordan, decorated with a three-time All-NBA and two-time NBA All-Defensive Team member, and a gold medal winner with the U.S. Olympic basketball team. Another gold medallist and NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham is a cover star. Also on the front cover is Kyrie Irving, who eats a 100 percent plant-based diet and is widely considered one of the best ball-handlers of all time. 

Plant-based recipes for pre-game, recovery, and everyday cooking

A bowl of teriyaki steak from the Beyond Meat basketball cookbook
Beyond Meat Recipes include Jalen Brunson’s Steak Teriyaki Bowl

The USP of this book in a very busy market of plant-based recipe books is that it focuses on the players’ favorite pre-game and post-game meals, which are crafted with high-protein ingredients geared towards performance at the highest level and recovery.

Beyond Meat has established a market dominance internationally for vegan burgers and other vegan meat replacement products, most of all for the Beyond Burger, designed to be as close as possible to a meat burger in taste and texture. 

“These dishes are designed to inspire your own culinary journey — whether you’re a professional athlete or just looking to eat healthier, Beyond Meat makes it easy to craft meals that satisfy without compromise,” the company said.

Sports nutrition featuring Beyond Meat products

The vegan cookbook’s meal ideas all feature Beyond Meat products. One recipe is the New York Knicks’ Josh Hart and his Beyond Hart Burrito, using Beyond Steak, which Beyond Meat calls “Crave-worthy and heart-healthy.” 

Beyond Meat also highlights two other recipes in the cookbook: “Need an after-practice dinner the kids will love that you can also feel good about. Damian Lillard’s Vegan Sloppy Joe is the recipe for you! Looking to spice it up? Jalen Brunson’s Spicy Rigatoni delivers heat and flavor!”

The cookbook is now available to read online and download on the Beyond Meat website here. And for those wanting a hard copy collectible version of the plant-based recipes book, there will be physical copies of the book available at the NBPA Brotherhood Deli-themed food truck during All-Star Weekend at SPARK Social SF in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.

