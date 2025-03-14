Juicy Marbles Unveils ‘Market First’ Plant-Based Pork Whole Cut

Juicy Marbles has introduced Pork-ish, which is thought to be the first whole-cut plant-based pork on the market.

The 6.4oz cut, which is part of the brand’s Meaty Meat range, launched on March 11, 2025, priced at USD $10 per pack. The company says Pork-ish is 26 percent cheaper per ounce than its most affordable existing product.

The new release follows the success of Meaty Meat: Lamb-ish, which sold out within 24 hours in the US. Juicy Marbles aims to make plant-based whole cuts a kitchen staple, and Pork-Ish can be sliced, shredded, or cooked whole, with a seven-minute cook time.

Co-founder Luka Sinček explained that Meaty Meat was deliberately designed with an undefined shape, rather than mimicking traditional meat cuts, to encourage greater versatility in the kitchen. “We wanted to give our customers more freedom while shifting the perception of plant-based whole cuts in general,” he said in a statement. “By focusing only on what people love most about Marbles: meaty texture and flavor, and nothing else – we hope we can give people permission to experiment with whole cuts in all kinds of recipes.”

Marble 3.0

Juicy Marbles Pork-Ish is highly versatile and can be used in a variety of recipes

Juicy Marbles has also developed a new clean-label formula called Marble 3.0, which is used in Pork-ish. The company says it created the formula to address concerns over plant-based meats lacking essential nutrients.

According to co-founder and R&D chief Maj Hrovat, the new formula improves the nutritional profile of plant-based meat while keeping the ingredient list simple. Pork-ish contains nine ingredients, with 20 grams of protein per 100 grams, a complete amino acid profile, and key micronutrients such as iron, zinc, selenium, and B vitamins, including B12. It is free from preservatives, thickeners, and binders.

Pork-ish is now available for purchase in the US and Canada. In the US, it can be bought directly from Juicy Marbles’ website, while Canadian customers can purchase it through Vegan Supply. The company has not yet announced release dates for the EU, UK, or US retail stores.

