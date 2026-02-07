X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

Chocolate Cream Pie (Dairy-Free Raw Dessert)

This raw dessert works for easy treat making

By

2 Minutes Read

chocolate cream pie with avocado, nuts, cocoa, and dates This simple raw dessert just requires chilling after assembly - Media Credit: Joel Fuhrman
This chocolate cream pie is a raw dessert made entirely from whole plant ingredients. The recipe comes from Joel Fuhrman’s Eat to Live Cookbook. It skips baking and relies on natural fats and sweetness instead. A nut-and-date crust forms a soft but sturdy base. On top sits a smooth chocolate filling that chills into a sliceable pie. It works well for special occasions or when you want a dessert that feels rich without being heavy.

Avocados give the filling its creamy texture and mild flavor. Dates sweeten the pie and help everything blend smoothly. Raw cashews add body, while cocoa powder brings a deep chocolate note. Together, the filling tastes dense and silky, closer to a mousse than a traditional cream pie. The crust adds contrast with coconut and macadamia nuts, which keep each bite textured.

This pie works best served cold after time in the freezer. It’s a good option to have on hand during warmer months or for gatherings where you want a no-bake dessert. Raw desserts like this come together quickly and use simple ingredients. Slice and serve straight from the fridge or freezer for an easy finish to a meal.

How to make vegan chocolate cream pie

This chocolate cream pie is a raw, no-bake dessert made with avocado, dates, nuts, and cocoa. It sets in the freezer and slices into a rich, creamy pie that works well for special occasions or make-ahead treats.
chocolate cream pie with avocado, nuts, cocoa, and dates
Servings8

Ingredients

For the crust
  • ½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 cup chopped raw macadamia nuts
  • 16 pitted regular dates or 8 pitted medjool dates
For the filling
  • 12 pitted regular dates or 6 pitted medjool dates*
  • 2 avocados peeled and pitted
  • ½ cup raw cashews
  • 4 tablespoons natural nonalkalized cocoa powder

Instructions

  • For the crust, combine the coconut, macadamia nuts, and dates in a food processor and process until well blended. Press the mixture into a glass pie pan.
  • For the filling, blend dates, avocado, cashews, and cocoa powder in a high-powered blender or food processor until creamy. Spoon filling into crust and place in the freezer for 1 hour before serving.
*Add more dates for a sweeter filling.

Excerpted from pg. 260 Eat to Live Cookbook by Joel Fuhrman reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2013.

The Author

Joel Fuhrman

Joel Fuhrman, M.D. is a board-certified family physician, six-time New York Times best-selling author and nutritional researcher who specializes in preventing and reversing disease through nutritional and natural methods. Dr. Fuhrman is an internationally recognized expert on nutrition and natural healing, and has appeared on hundreds of radio and television shows. Through his own hugely successful PBS specials, which have raised more than $30 million for public broadcasting stations, he brings nutritional science to homes across America and around the world. Dr. Fuhrman is the President of the Nutritional Research Foundation, and is a member of the Dr. Oz Show Advisory Board. He work and discoveries are published in medical journals and he is involved with multiple nutritional studies with major research institutions across America. Dr. Fuhrman is the author of six New York Times bestsellers: Eat to Live (Little Brown, 2003); Super Immunity (HarperOne, 2012); The End of Diabetes (HarperOne, 2013); The Eat to Live Cookbook (HarperOne, 2013); The End of Dieting (HarperOne, 2014) and The End of Heart Disease (HarperOne, 2016). To date, he has sold more than three million books.

