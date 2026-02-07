Chocolate Cream Pie (Dairy-Free Raw Dessert)

This chocolate cream pie is a raw dessert made entirely from whole plant ingredients. The recipe comes from Joel Fuhrman’s Eat to Live Cookbook. It skips baking and relies on natural fats and sweetness instead. A nut-and-date crust forms a soft but sturdy base. On top sits a smooth chocolate filling that chills into a sliceable pie. It works well for special occasions or when you want a dessert that feels rich without being heavy.

Avocados give the filling its creamy texture and mild flavor. Dates sweeten the pie and help everything blend smoothly. Raw cashews add body, while cocoa powder brings a deep chocolate note. Together, the filling tastes dense and silky, closer to a mousse than a traditional cream pie. The crust adds contrast with coconut and macadamia nuts, which keep each bite textured.

This pie works best served cold after time in the freezer. It’s a good option to have on hand during warmer months or for gatherings where you want a no-bake dessert. Raw desserts like this come together quickly and use simple ingredients. Slice and serve straight from the fridge or freezer for an easy finish to a meal.

How to make vegan chocolate cream pie

This chocolate cream pie is a raw, no-bake dessert made with avocado, dates, nuts, and cocoa. It sets in the freezer and slices into a rich, creamy pie that works well for special occasions or make-ahead treats. No ratings yet Servings 8 Ingredients For the crust ½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 cup chopped raw macadamia nuts

16 pitted regular dates or 8 pitted medjool dates For the filling 12 pitted regular dates or 6 pitted medjool dates*

2 avocados peeled and pitted

½ cup raw cashews

4 tablespoons natural nonalkalized cocoa powder Instructions For the crust, combine the coconut, macadamia nuts, and dates in a food processor and process until well blended. Press the mixture into a glass pie pan.

For the filling, blend dates, avocado, cashews, and cocoa powder in a high-powered blender or food processor until creamy. Spoon filling into crust and place in the freezer for 1 hour before serving. *Add more dates for a sweeter filling.

Excerpted from pg. 260 Eat to Live Cookbook by Joel Fuhrman reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2013.

