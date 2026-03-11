Aldi Brings Back Vegan Smashed Pork Burgers, Launches New Chicken Version

Aldi UK just brought back its popular vegan smashed pork burgers.

In addition to the Plant Menu No Pork Smashed Patties, the budget supermarket has also launched a new version: No Chicken & Black Pepper Smashed Patties.

Both Aldi products feature the thin profile of classic smashed burgers, and develop a crisp, caramelized crust and enhanced flavor when cooked. They are designed to be eaten two at a time, as in a traditional double sausage muffin or breakfast burger.

The No Pork burgers feature 5.5g of protein and 80 calories per patty, or 11g of protein and 160 calories per two-patty portion. The No Chicken burgers contain 6g of protein and 87 calories per patty, or 12g of protein and 174 calories per portion.

Writing in the Vegan UK group on Reddit, one user said, “Myself and my girlfriend really enjoyed both of them. The ‘sausage’ ones with some cheese and ketchup felt like a McMuffin. Will be buying them again.” Another wrote, “They’re bloody lovely.”

The smashed pork and chicken burgers have an RRP of £1.99 per 4-pack, and both flavors are gluten-free. They are available now at Aldi stores nationwide.

Vegan croissants, pepperoni pizza, and demand for high-protein options

Liam Pritchett The smashed burger patties are just the latest vegan products from Aldi UK

Aldi first introduced the No Pork Smashed Patties in January 2024 as part of its biggest-ever Veganuary range, alongside vegan corn dogs and pain-au-chocolat.

The supermarket recently brought back its Carlos Takeaway vegan “Pepper-Noni” and “BBQ No Chick’n” frozen pizzas. Both feature coconut-oil cheese, tomato sauce, and a stonebaked base, and are topped with either vegan pepperoni or chicken.

Earlier this year, Tesco reported plant-based food growth “for the first time in years,” citing demand for high-protein ingredients like tofu, seitan, and tempeh, in particular. The company also cited a 12 percent increase in sales over the 12 months.

