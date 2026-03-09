The vegan pepperoni pizza is finally back at Aldi stores in the UK.

The budget supermarket’s “Pepper-Noni” frozen pizza features coconut-oil cheese, tomato sauce, a stonebaked base, and vegan pepperoni slices.

Aldi typically brings back the pizza in the new year to coincide with Veganuary.

In addition to Pepper-Noni, Aldi has also brought back its “BBQ No Chick’n” pizza, topped with plant-based chicken, peppers, and red onions. Both products are produced and sold under Aldi’s private label “Carlos Takeaway” brand.

The pizzas are available now from Aldi’s frozen food aisle at an RRP of £1.99.

Affordable and ‘pleasant’

Writing in the Vegan UK group on Reddit, some users were critical of the distribution of toppings on the two pizzas, but others praised their affordability. One described the pepperoni as “pleasant” and the tomato sauce as “the star of the show.”

Aldi’s full vegan pizza lineup previously included a vegan margherita as well, but only the pepperoni and chicken varieties have been spotted on shelves so far.

Food blogger Vegan Womble shared photos of all three pizzas on Instagram when they returned to stores at the end of 2024. Underneath, one commenter wrote, “These are some of the best vegan pizzas I’ve tried,” while another added, “Aldi UK please keep them around after Veganuary this time!”

‘Big up Aldi for backing the underdog’

In January, Aldi sold more than 120,000 of One Planet Pizza’s Margherita Sourdough “Pizzetta” mini pizzas in just two weeks during a Veganuary collaboration.

“Big up Aldi for backing the underdog,” wrote Hill on LinkedIn. “Not Dr Oetker, not Goodfellas, not Chicago Town. But a 100% plant-based challenger brand!”

Aldi also brought back its fan-favorite vegan croissants and launched several new products during Veganuary 2026, including a Salted Caramel Choc Spread and three flavors of Ben & Jerry’s-style dairy-free ice cream.

