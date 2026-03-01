These Are The Best Vegan Cities In The UK

A new market research study has ranked the best vegan cities in the UK.

SIXT, a mobility service provider, reviewed data on tourist search volume for vegan options and the number of vegetarian restaurants, the number with five-star reviews, and other criteria to determine which UK city is the best place for vegans.

According to SIXT, the top 20 vegan cities are London, Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester, Bradford, Salford, Birmingham, Brighton, Wolverhampton, Newcastle upon Tyne, Sheffield, Glasgow, Coventry, Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham, Cambridge, Wakefield, Cardiff, and Sunderland. While London topped the list, SIXT noted that the UK’s vegan food scene is “flourishing far beyond the capital.”

Bristol was officially the best spot for vegans outside of London, with at least 50 restaurants scoring 4.5 stars or higher on Google. Edinburgh was found to be the best Scottish city for vegans, while Manchester was named the best northern city. SIXT also praised Salford, Cambridge, and Wakefield, all of which have a good ratio of vegan restaurants to residents and plenty of positive restaurant reviews.

“Wakefield, in North Yorkshire, just outside Leeds, may be a smaller city, but it has made a big impact on this list, ranking as the third best city for vegans per capita,” wrote SIXT. “With 127.88 vegan restaurants per capita, and half of those rated 5 stars or higher, Wakefield is a hidden treasure for plant-based travellers.”

The best vegan cities in the world

Adobe Stock SIXT named London the best vegan city in the UK and the world

SIXT also looked at the best vegan cities in the world. London once again topped the list, followed by New York City in the US, Berlin in Germany, Singapore in Singapore, Vienna in Austria, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Paris in France, Seoul in South Korea, Zurich in Switzerland, and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Barcelona, Spain, took 11th place, and is the home of Asanta, a cafe that Happy Cow crowned the single best vegan restaurant in the world for 2025.

Asanta is a fully vegan eatery located in the Sants-Montjuïc district. Its menu includes a range of classic dishes, such as an olive, truffle, shiitake, and mozzarella focaccia; a mozzarella, tomato, olive, and roasted red pepper focaccia; shakshouka, a tomato-poached egg dish from the Greater Maghreb; and the cafe’s “classic” eggs Benedict.

