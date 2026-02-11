European Tofu Market Expected To Pass $2 Billion By 2034

According to new market research, the European tofu market is expected to reach more than USD $2 billion by 2034.

This projected growth is driven primarily by increasing interest in sustainable plant-based lifestyles and nutrient-dense alternative proteins, such as tofu.

Market Data Forecast, a company that works in market research, business intelligence, and consulting, published the prediction in its “Europe Tofu Market Report” earlier this month.

Market Data Forecast noted that the European tofu market was valued at just over $708 million in 2025, and estimated that this could grow to $796.42 million in 2026. By 2034, this could grow to $2,037.64 million, which is approximately $2.04 billion.

“Market growth is primarily driven by the rapid rise in plant-based diets, increasing vegan and flexitarian populations, and growing awareness of the health and environmental benefits of soy-based protein,” wrote the report’s authors.

In 2025, the regular tofu segment accounted for just over 60 percent of the market share, and key players include Tafun, The Tofoo Co, House Foods Group Inc, Clearspring, Clear Spot, and Vitasoy, along with several other producers.

Market Data Forecast also noted that “Expanding availability of tofu across mainstream retail channels, rising demand for clean label foods, and innovation in flavor and texture profiles are further accelerating market adoption across Europe.”

Europe’s investment in plant-based food

Europe is investing more than $2.5 million to promote plant-based foods.

Innovative Strategies to Accelerate Adoption and Consumption of Plant-Based Food (ISAAP) aims to support farmers, expand plant-based catering, educate health professionals, and provide policy recommendations for plant-based action plans.

As with other alternative proteins, tofu is far less resource-intensive than meat and dairy. Tofu is also high in protein, frequently high in calcium, and low in calories and fat.

