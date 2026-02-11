X
European Tofu Market Expected To Pass $2 Billion By 2034

Tofu's growth is due to the protein's various health and environmental benefits and the "rapid" rise in plant-based diets

Photo shows someone's hands as they prepare tofu at home in the kitchen. Market Data Forecast predicts that the European tofu market could surpass $2 billion by 2034 The regular tofu segment currently accounts for around 60 percent of the European market share - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

According to new market research, the European tofu market is expected to reach more than USD $2 billion by 2034.

This projected growth is driven primarily by increasing interest in sustainable plant-based lifestyles and nutrient-dense alternative proteins, such as tofu.

Market Data Forecast, a company that works in market research, business intelligence, and consulting, published the prediction in its “Europe Tofu Market Report” earlier this month.

Market Data Forecast noted that the European tofu market was valued at just over $708 million in 2025, and estimated that this could grow to $796.42 million in 2026. By 2034, this could grow to $2,037.64 million, which is approximately $2.04 billion.

Photo shows a graph of the new findings by Market Data Forecast, a firm that predicts the European tofu market could surpass $2 billion by 2034
Market Data Forecast caption

“Market growth is primarily driven by the rapid rise in plant-based diets, increasing vegan and flexitarian populations, and growing awareness of the health and environmental benefits of soy-based protein,” wrote the report’s authors.

In 2025, the regular tofu segment accounted for just over 60 percent of the market share, and key players include Tafun, The Tofoo Co, House Foods Group Inc, Clearspring, Clear Spot, and Vitasoy, along with several other producers.

Market Data Forecast also noted that “Expanding availability of tofu across mainstream retail channels, rising demand for clean label foods, and innovation in flavor and texture profiles are further accelerating market adoption across Europe.”

Europe’s investment in plant-based food

Photo shows a dish made with fried tofu
Adobe Stock Tofu is efficient to produce and nutrient-dense

Europe is investing more than $2.5 million to promote plant-based foods. 

Innovative Strategies to Accelerate Adoption and Consumption of Plant-Based Food (ISAAP) aims to support farmers, expand plant-based catering, educate health professionals, and provide policy recommendations for plant-based action plans.

As with other alternative proteins, tofu is far less resource-intensive than meat and dairy. Tofu is also high in protein, frequently high in calcium, and low in calories and fat.

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

