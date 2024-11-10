X
Aldi Launches Vegan Flank Steak

The steak will be released next week

The outside of vegan-friendly budget supermarket Aldi Aldi has unveiled a new Juicy Marbles-style vegan steak - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Aldi has announced the launch of a vegan flank steak to UK stores. 

The Ultimate No Beef Flank Steak will be available from November 11. Described as “tender and juicy” and with an “undeniably meaty texture,” it can be used in place of beef steak in a variety of recipes and cuisines. 

Aldi confirmed to Plant Based News that the new steak will cost £6.99. It’s not part of the supermarket’s vegan Plant Menu range; instead, it’s labeled as “Specially Selected.” 

The growing popularity of realistic vegan steaks

The Ultimate No Beef Flank Steak follows in the footsteps of other similar products from Redefine Meat and Juicy Marbles. These vegan steaks also offer highly realistic alternatives to their animal-based counterparts. 

Founded in 2018, Redefine Meat uses 3D printing and a blend of plant-based ingredients such as soy, wheat, and pea proteins for structure, along with cocoa butter for juiciness, and natural additives like beetroot and chickpeas for color and flavor. Juicy Marbles uses the likes of water, soy protein concentrate, sunflower oil, natural flavors, red beet juice concentrate to make its product, resulting in a whole cut marbled loin that closely resembles meat. 

A Juicy Marbles vegan steak from Sainsbury's
Juicy Marbles Juicy Marbles makes a similar realistic vegan steak

The new Aldi launch comes as the budget retailer continues to expand its own-brand Plant Menu line, including launching its biggest Christmas range to date for 2024. Aldi has been the subject of some controversy for discontinuing certain vegan items, however, and it recently apologized for ending the sale of one of its most famous dairy-free chocolate bars. 

Taking to Reddit, many plant-based eaters expressed hope that the No Beef Flank Steak wouldn’t also fall victim to discontinuation. 

