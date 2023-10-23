Aldi Vegan Christmas Food 2023: Full List Of Plant-Based Options

The Aldi vegan Christmas food range has officially been announced for 2023, and it comes complete with a wide range of plant-based offerings – including cheese bites, pigs in blankets, and a meat-free beef wellington.

The German discount supermarket chain has been seeing a huge increase in sales of its vegan products over the last few years. In January 2022 (during Veganuary), the sale of vegan food increased by 500 percent from the year before. Earlier this year, it reduced animal ingredients and announced it would expand its vegan range to 1,000 products across its stores by the end of 2024. The retailer has over 12,000 stores in 19 countries across the world, including in the UK, Ireland, Australia, the US, and China. And this holiday season, Aldi is continuing to increase its plant-based offering with its biggest vegan Christmas range to date.

Aldi vegan Christmas food 2023

With continued demand for supermarkets to provide vegan options, Aldi has announced its plant-based Christmas range. It’s also the biggest selection Aldi has offered for the festive period, with options for party food, mains, sides, and desserts. It’s gradually releasing its range with some vegan dishes already available (see full release dates listed below) and prices start from £1.99 this year. Aldi is bringing back some of its favorites from last year, as well as adding new vegan Christmas dishes to the mix. Here’s the full Aldi vegan Christmas food range you’ll find in stores in 2023.

Aldi Christmas party food

Found in the freezer section. 10 soya protein no chicken star-shaped nuggets. Mixed with a spice blend and then coated in a crispy golden crumb.

Available in stores and online.

Cost: £1.99

A new one from Aldi this Christmas from the freezer section. Plant-based ‘prawns’ made with potato starch and rice protein. They’re then coated in a tempura batter.

Available as a pack of 10 online and in stores.

Cost: £1.99

A vegetable oil-based alternative to cheese is blended with pickled chilies. They’re then coated in a batter and breadcrumb combo. Also from the frozen section to take out when needed. Comes as a pack of 12.

Available in stores and online.

Cost: £1.99

Pulled jackfruit is seasoned with hoisin-style sauce to create a duck-like texture and taste. They’re then wrapped in a crispy pastry and ready to be cooked from frozen.

Pack of 10 available in stores and online.

Cost: £1.99

Vegan mains

Specially Selected No Gammon Joint with Orange Marmalade Glaze

New from Aldi. A ‘meaty’ plant-based gammon joint to serve up as a main or as cold cuts over the festive period. Served with a sweet orange marmalade glaze.

Available from Tuesday, 19 December.

Cost: £4.99

Plant Menu No Turkey Roast with Vegan Bacon Crumb

A soya-based turkey alternative joint, filled with a cranberry and chestnut stuffing. It’s topped with a smoky vegan bacon crumb.

Available from Tuesday, December 19.

Cost: £4.99

Another new addition for vegan Christmas mains. A pea protein log is mixed with seasoned vegetables including roasted mushroom and onion. The duxelles is made with cranberries, before being hand-wrapped in a vegan flaky pastry.

Available in stores and online. Serves four.

Cost: £4.99

Returning from last year. A soya-based beef creates the core, with roasted mushroom duxelles. Hand-wrapped in vegan puff pastry.

Available in stores and online. Serves four.

Cost: £4.99

Specially Selected Vegan Festive Wreath

Aldi Aldi’s festive wreath is back

Award-winning dish from last year. Stuffing is made with butternut squash, chestnuts, cranberries, and pumpkin seeds. Topped with candied orange slices and a mulled festive glaze.

Available from Tuesday, December 19.

Cost: £4.99



Vegan sides

Plant Menu Ultimate Vegan Pigs in Blankets

New this year. Made using Aldi’s award-winning soya meat-free cocktail sausages. They’re then wrapped in a smoky vegan bacon.

Available from Tuesday, December 19.

Cost: £2.99

Specially Selected Vegetable and Potato Rostis

Aldi These potato rostis are a new addition to Aldi’s vegan Christmas range

Another new side for this year. They’re available in two flavors. One includes mixed vegetables encased in a sweet potato and butternut squash potato rosti basket. There’s also a fresh pesto center. For the other, mixed vegetables come in a beetroot, carrot, and broccoli rosti basket. With a ‘creamy’ middle.

Both are already on sale.

Cost: £2.99

Specially Selected Celeriac and Broccoli Vegetable Bake

Celeriac and broccoli combined in a leek sauce. Lentils are used to create a creamy texture with the sauce. It’s then topped with roasted sliced potato, vegan cheese, and a crunchy crumb.

Available from Tuesday, December 19.

Cost: £3.69

Vegan desserts

Vegan Cookie Pot

New this year, this is Aldi’s first Christmas vegan dessert. A chocolate flavored cookie biscuit is topped with a layer of Belgian chocolate ganache.

Already available in stores.

Cost: £4.99

Specially Selected Vegan Truffles

Aldi Aldi is stocking chocolate truffles

Returning in stores, there’s a choice of two vegan truffle packs. One is salted caramel truffles: a pink Himalayan salted soya based truffle, encased in a dark chocolate shell and then coated in cocoa powder. The other option is caramelized biscuit truffles. Soya based truffles are flavored with a spiced caramelized biscuit. Encased in a chocolate flavor outer shell and dusted in cocoa powder.

Already available in stores.

Cost: £4.25

When can I order Aldi Christmas food?

Most of Aldi’s vegan Christmas range is already available in stores, with many of the items released on Monday, October 9. However, some dishes are still to come:

Specially Selected No Gammon Joint with Orange Marmalade Glaze – Tuesday, December 19

Plant Menu No Turkey Roast with Vegan Bacon Crumb – Tuesday, December 19

Specially Selected Vegan Festive Wreath – Tuesday, December 19

Plant Menu Ultimate Vegan Pigs in Blankets – Tuesday, December 19

Specially Selected Celeriac and Broccoli Vegetable Bake – Tuesday, December 19

