Vegan Commercial To Air Before New ‘Wonka’ Movie

For what’s thought to be the first time ever, a vegan commercial will air before a major Hollywood film at movie theaters across the United States.

The commercial from Eat Differently will be shown before the new Wonka film in 1,800 movie theaters. Directed by BAFTA winner Alex Lockwood, it encourages people to adopt a plant-based diet.

Vegan Wonka commercial

Wonka is a much-hyped prequel to the 1971 classic film starring Gene Wilder. It has an all-star cast, including Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman.

The prequel is a musical origin myth for Willy Wonka, the flamboyant factory owner created by Roald Dahl in 1964.

In the new film, Wonka (played by Timothée Chalamet) puts a new spin on the iconic “Pure Imagination” song. Building on that theme, the commercial asks viewers to imagine a world where people eat plants not animals.

Change the world

Album / Alamy Stock Photo Audiences will see a vegan commercial before the new Wonka film

According to Eat Differently, the film “mirrors the belief that we are all the dreamers of dreams and every one of us can make a difference.”

For Lockwood, Wonka was therefore the ideal choice for the big screen’s first vegan commercial.

The ad’s theme, Lockwood says, is “how artists can, and do, change the world.” To reinforce that point, it brings together people from music, film, and art who are making a difference for animals and the planet.

Famous vegans seen in the commercial include Billie Eilish and Joaquin Phoenix.

Don’t forget the vegan chocolates

For Wonka fans heading to watch the film, there are an abundance of vegan chocolates to choose from.

Popular brand Vego recently launched its creamy hazelnut-based chocolate in the US. You can also get a vegan version of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and a vegan milk chocolate bar from Mars.

The vegan chocolate market is now expected to grow faster than dairy, experts have predicted.

You can watch the commercial below:

