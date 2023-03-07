 Hershey’s Launches Vegan Version Of Iconic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
Food Lifestyle

Hershey’s Launches Vegan Version Of Iconic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

US chocolate company Hershey’s adds two new vegan products to its line-up

By

2 Minutes Read

The new vegan Hershey's Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, featuring dairy-free chocolate Hershey's has announced the launch of a dairy-free Peanut Butter Cup - Media Credit: Hershey's

Vegans in the US will be delighted to learn that they can enjoy iconic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups once again. 

Hershey’s announced the release of a dairy-free version of the product, alongside an Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt chocolate bar. 

“We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options,” said Teal Liu, brand manager of Better For You at The Hershey Company. “Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives.” 

The new vegan Hershey's Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, made with dairy-free chocolate
Hershey's The vegan Peanut Butter Cup will be available to buy this month

The original Peanut Butter Cups were first developed in the 1920s. They are a hugely popular snack featuring peanut butter inside a milk chocolate coating. The vegan version features an oat-based milk alternative. 

Hershey’s embraced plant-based eating

This isn’t the first time Hershey’s has catered to the ever-growing plant-based market. It released two chocolate bars made with oat milk in 2021, in Classic Dark and Extra Creamy Almond & Sea Salt flavors. 

Hershey’s, alongside a number of other chocolate-producing companies like Nestlé and Cadbury, has been expanding its range to coincide with the growing demand for dairy-free chocolate. 

In recent years, plant-based versions of bars like KitKat and Dairy Milk have proved hugely popular with the vegan community.

The plant-based chocolate market was valued at 535.6 million in 2021. It’s been projected to grow to around 1.4 billion by 2028. 

A new vegan chocolate bar by Hershey's: Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt
Hershey's Hershey’s has launched another vegan chocolate bar

Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups are on sale now. The Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt bar will hit shelves in April, Hershey’s confirmed to Plant Based News (PBN).

It is yet not known if the products will be released in other countries. Hershey’s told PBN that it’s just focusing on the US for now.

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram

Tagged

chocolate

food

food products

product launch

usa
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Comments [0]  

Related Posts

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x