Billie Eilish And Finneas Are Opening A Vegan Restaurant

Musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell are opening an Italian-style vegan restaurant in Los Angeles.

The new restaurant will be located in the Silver Lake neighborhood of LA. It will take the space of Little Pine, a vegan restaurant founded by Moby in 2015, which closed last year.

The sibling pair already collaborate to produce and write most of Eilish’s songs. Now, they have teamed up with vegan restaurateur Nic Adler to move into the restaurant business.

“Vegan is for everyone,” Eilish said. “You don’t have to be vegan to eat vegan. The world is so much better than it was.”

An A-List collaboration

Instagram/Billie Eilish Billie Eilish is passionate about animal rights and environmental issues

Adler is the co-founder of Monty’s Good Burger, a vegan fast-food chain with four California locations. He is also behind popular plant-based restaurant Nic’s On Beverley on LA’s Beverly Boulevard.

His latest project, Argento, is due to open in summer 2024.

What food will Argento serve?

The new Los Angeles restaurant will have an Italian-style.

The Mediterranean-inspired menu will be “vegetable-forward,” focussing on fresh, plant-based flavors. Stepping away from the fast-food theme, Argento will put vegetables ahead of processed plant-based meat alternatives.

Billie Eilish promotes veganism

Moving into the restaurant business is the latest example of Billie Eilish’s vegan advocacy. Vegan since the age of 12, Eilish regularly posts about plant-based living.

She has paired with a number of brands to promote cruelty-free products, including a vegan leather bag from Gucci.

She has also been outspoken about the climate crisis. Last year, she joined a climate campaign to urge people to go vegan.

