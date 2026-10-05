10 Vegan Pecan Recipes

Pecans bring a rich, nutty flavor and plenty of crunch to all kinds of plant-based food. They can be toasted, blended into sauces, baked into pies and cookies, scattered over salads, or used to give breakfast recipes more texture. These vegan pecan recipes make proper use of the nut across both everyday meals and more indulgent treats.

Their naturally buttery flavor also works with a wide range of ingredients. Maple syrup, apples, cinnamon, chocolate, squash, miso, and fresh greens can all bring out something different in pecans. Toasting them can make the flavor even stronger, while blending them creates a creamy base for dressings and sauces.

Read more: 10 Early Fall Recipes With Apples

This list includes 10 ways to cook and bake with pecans, from granola and salads to noodles, stuffing, cookies, pies, and fudge bars. Each recipe offers a way to let the pecan nuts shine.

Spiced pecan sugar cookies

Healthy Little Vittles These cookies are flavored with almond and vanilla

These sugar cookies from Gina Fontana mix chopped pecans and allspice into a gluten-free dough flavored with vanilla and almond extract. Once baked, you can keep them simple or finish them with a marbled icing for a more decorative batch.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut, chickpea and toasted pecan salad

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club This salad uses sweet butternut, cooling cucumber, and crunchy pecans

Roasted butternut, harissa chickpeas, cucumber, herbs, vegan feta, and toasted pecans make this salad from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club varied in both flavor and texture. A tahini yogurt dressing and lemon-softened red onion finish the bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy maple and toasted pecan dip

Amber Asakura Sweet, nutty, and filling, this dip is great with apple slices

Try this creamy pecan dip from Molly Patrick with sliced apples or other fresh fruit. Cashews and dates form the smooth base, while maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla, and toasted pecans give the dip its sweet, nutty flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Cinnamon and pecan granola

Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti Making your own vegan granola in batches is affordable and fun

This homemade granola by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti uses two cups of pecans alongside oats, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut flakes, and dried apricots. Maple syrup, vanilla, and cinnamon coat everything before baking until crisp and golden.

Find the recipe here.

Pecan paht pie

Joanne Lee Molinaro This pecan paht pie will make for a great dessert centerpiece

Joanne Lee Molinaro gives pecan pie a different twist by adding paht, or sweet red bean paste, to the filling. Brown rice syrup, vegan butter, vanilla, chopped pecans, and whole pecan halves create a rich pie with earthy sweetness.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 7 Vegan Crumble Desserts With Irresistible Crunchy Toppings

Soba with miso pecan butter

Gabriel Cabrera Cucumbers add a refreshing crunch to this noodle dish

Next, try these soba noodles from Desiree Nielsen with a creamy pecan butter sauce. Toasted pecans blend with red miso, maple syrup, and hot water, then coat the noodles alongside cucumber, green onion, and optional chili.

Find the recipe here.

Pecan and apple stuffing

Romy London Stuffing is for vegans too!

Apple, pecans, rosemary, sage, carrots, celery, and chunks of bread come together in this stuffing from Romy London. Balsamic vinegar adds tang, while the toasted nuts bring crunch to a recipe that works inside a roast or on the side.

Find the recipe here.

Maple pecan pie

Janis Nicolay This festive favorite tastes as good as it looks!

This maple pecan pie from Ed Tatton takes inspiration from both North American pecan pie and British treacle tart. Maple syrup, golden syrup, molasses, sourdough breadcrumbs, cinnamon, and plenty of pecans create the rich filling inside a sweet pastry crust.

Find the recipe here.

Spinach, arugula salad with candied pecans and apples

Elaine Gordon This vegan salad is packed full of flavor

Candied pecans add sweetness and crunch to this salad by Elaine Gordon. Baby spinach, arugula, red and green apple, red onion, and vegan feta sit underneath a creamy poppy seed dressing made with cashews, lemon, maple syrup, and mustard.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate pecan fudge bars

Amy Lanza These vegan fudge bars are packed with pecans on an oat base

Finishing the list are these no-bake chocolate pecan fudge bars from Amy Lanza. An oat, coconut oil, and maple syrup base sits beneath a thick topping made with dark chocolate, coconut cream, coconut sugar, and plenty of pecans.

Find the recipe here.

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