This creamy maple and toasted pecan dip is a simple snack with a seasonal twist. It blends cashews and pecans into a smooth base, then adds maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla for sweetness and warmth. The flavor is rich, nutty, and lightly spiced, making it a good alternative to store-bought sweet dips.

The recipe builds on the idea of a classic nut dip but leans into fall flavors. Pecans bring depth and a buttery taste, while maple syrup highlights their natural sweetness. Cashews give the dip its creamy texture, and toasted pecans stirred in at the end add crunch. The result is a dip that feels indulgent but uses whole food ingredients.

This recipe from Clean Food Dirty Girl works well as a snack with apple slices or other fresh fruit. You can also include it on a vegan dessert board or charcuterie platter. It’s versatile, easy to prepare, and makes a fun option for gatherings. Store leftovers in the fridge and enjoy it throughout the week.

Whip up the creamy maple and toasted pecan dip

Smooth, nutty, and kissed with maple sweetness, this dip turns snack time into something special. Serve it with fruit or add it to a dessert platter – it’s simple, seasonal, and made for sharing. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 25 minutes mins Prep Time 25 minutes mins Servings 2 cups Ingredients ½ cups raw cashews soaked in water for 1 hour

2 Medjool dates pitted and soaked in water for 10 minutes (can soak with the cashews)

½ cup pecans roughly chopped

3 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons 100% pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons lemon juice

½ tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon coconut aminos

¼ teaspoon salt

Apples for serving choose your favorite! Instructions While your cashews and dates are soaking, toast your pecans. Heat a small skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the pecans and cook until lightly browned and toasty, stirring often, about 4–5 minutes. Keep an eye on them so they don’t burn. Remove from the heat to cool.

Drain the cashews and dates (discard the soaking water) and place them into your food processor. Add the water, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, cinnamon, coconut aminos, and salt. Process until completely smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed.

Add the toasted pecans and pulse just until the pecans are mixed in, about 6–8 pulses.

Slice your apples and arrange the slices around your bowl of Dip and dunk away!

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

