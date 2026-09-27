7 More Noodle Recipes That Are Plant-Based

Noodles can fit into a huge range of plant-based meals, from cold lunch bowls to spicy stir-fries and rich peanut sauces. There are plenty of noodle recipes that use vegetables, tofu, mushrooms, sesame, soy sauce, chili, herbs, and nut-based dressings.

Different noodles also bring different textures. Soba works well cold, sweet potato glass noodles stay chewy, wheat noodles suit broths and peanut sauces, and wide rice noodles are ideal for stir-fries. That variety makes noodles useful for quick lunches, easy dinners, and meal prep.

Read more: 10 Vegan Noodle Recipes

This list includes seven more plant-based noodle recipes to try at home. Some are light and fresh, while others are creamy, spicy, or more filling. Each one offers a different way to turn noodles into a full vegan meal.

Sesame ginger cold noodle bowl

Kiki Nelson Give this summer sesame ginger cold noodle bowl a go; it’s made with Soba and is finished in 20 minutes

This cold noodle bowl by Kiki Nelson uses soba noodles, zucchini, asparagus, and broccolini for a quick lunch. Soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger paste, maple syrup, sesame oil, garlic, and chili flakes create a tangy dressing with gentle heat.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan japchae

Katharina Pinczolits Glass noodles are made from sweet potato

Try making this vegan japchae recipe from Yang Liu and Katharina Pinczolits for a chewy glass noodle dish with plenty of vegetables. Sweet potato noodles, smoked tofu, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, carrot, peppers, soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic all cook together.

Find the recipe here.

Veggie noodles

Joanne Lee Molinaro These veggie noodles are simple and soothing

These veggie noodles by Joanne Lee Molinaro are based on janchi guksu, a Korean noodle soup with thin wheat noodles. A clear broth made with kelp, onion, radish, and soy sauce holds toppings like zucchini, carrots, kimchi, nori, and sesame seeds.

Find the recipe here.

Peanut butter noodles

Alie Suvélor These noodles are an excellent quick vegan lunch

Next, these peanut butter noodles from Cheynese Khachame keep things simple with wheat noodles and a creamy sauce. Peanut butter, soy sauce, gochugaru, garlic, scallions, and sugar bring sweetness, salt, heat, and richness in just a few ingredients

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Potato Recipes

Vegan drunken noodles

Alie Suvélor Drunken noodles is a great dish to make on a Friday night

Wide rice noodles take on a bold sauce in this vegan drunken noodles recipe by Cheynese Khachame. Soy sauce, Shaoxing wine or rice vinegar, garlic, sesame oil, ginger, shallot, scallion, and chili coat the noodles, onion, carrot, and green pepper.

Find the recipe here.

Rainbow peanut noodles

Ari Brown Made with protein-rich edamame and spinach, these rainbow peanut noodles are an easy dinnertime treat

This rainbow peanut noodle recipe from Danielle Brown combines whole-wheat spaghetti with edamame, red pepper, cabbage, carrot ribbons, spinach, cilantro, and sesame seeds. Peanut butter, sriracha, soy sauce, lime, rice vinegar, maple syrup, sesame oil, and ginger make the dressing.

Find the recipe here.

Dan dan noodles

Katharina Pinczolits Use Sichuan peppercorns for that fantastic numbing feeling

For something richer, try these dan dan noodles from Yang Liu and Katharina Pinczolits. Chewy wheat noodles, vegan mince, chili oil, sesame paste, soy sauce, and Sichuan peppercorns create a spicy, savory bowl with plenty of bold flavor.

Find the recipe here.

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