Veggie Noodles (Janchi Guksu)

These veggie noodles, known as janchi guksu, are a light Korean noodle soup often served on special occasions. The dish uses thin wheat noodles in a clear broth, topped with simple vegetables. Janchi guksu traditionally appears at celebrations, which is why the name translates to “banquet noodles.” This version keeps the focus on clean flavors and gentle textures, making it easy to enjoy as a meal any time of year.

The broth stays clear and savory, made from kelp, onion, and radish. The broth complements the noodles without overpowering them. The toppings add contrast and color. Soft carrots and zucchini sit alongside kimchi, roasted seaweed, and sesame seeds. Everything gets arranged carefully in the bowl, so each bite has a little bit of everything. The noodles remain delicate, while the vegetables add freshness and bite.

This recipe comes from Joanne Lee Molinaro’s new cookbook, The Korean Vegan Homemade, and adapts the classic dish with a vegetable-based broth. It works well for lunch or a lighter dinner. Serve it warm when you want something comforting but not heavy. It’s especially fitting when you want a simple meal that still feels thoughtful and rooted in tradition.

Prepare the veggie noodles

This veggie noodles dish, also known as janchi guksu, serves thin wheat noodles in a clear vegetable broth with fresh toppings. It’s a light, comforting soup that works well for lunch or a simple dinner. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the broth 7 2-inch squares of dashima

½ cup sliced onion

½ cup thinly sliced radish

2 tablespoons soup soy sauce Toppings 1½ teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1½ teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 cup julienned carrots

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt

1 cup julienned zucchini

7 ounces somyeon

1 cup julienned vegan gyerranmari see Note

1 cup julienned cabbage kimchi

1 sheet of roasted nori julienned

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

2 tablespoons Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce Dressing For the spicy garlic soy sauce dressing 1 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons gochugaru

3 to 4 medium cloves garlic minced

2 scallions chopped

¼ cup finely diced red onion

¼ cup finely diced carrots

1 shishito or jalapeño pepper chopped

2 tablespoons brown rice syrup or your favorite liquid sweetener

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon mirin

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

½ teaspoon ground turmeric optional Instructions For the spicy garlic soy sauce dressing In a medium mason jar, combine all the ingredients. Seal the jar and give it a good shake until the ingredients are evenly distributed. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months or freeze for future For the rest MAKE THE BROTH: In a large pot, bring 8 cups of water to a boil with the dashima, onion, radish, and soy sauce. Reduce the heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Strain the broth through a fine-mesh sieve and reserve the liquid, discarding the dashima and veggies.

WHILE THE BROTH IS COOKING, PREPARE THE TOPPINGS: In a medium skillet or wok, heat the olive oil and sesame oil over medium-high heat until shimmering, about 1 minute. Add the carrots and sauté until they are soft and bright orange, about 2 minutes. Season with ½ teaspoon of the coarse salt and then remove the carrots from the pan. In the same pan, add the zucchini and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes. Season with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and then remove the zucchini from the pan.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook the somyeon according to the package instructions, then drain and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process. Divide the noodles evenly into four bowls. Add the warm broth and top with the carrots, zucchini, gyerranmari, kimchi, and roasted seaweed. Garnish with sesame seeds and a drizzle of dressing to serve.

Excerpted from The Korean Vegan Homemade: Recipes and Stories from My Kitchen Copyright © 2025 by Joanne Lee Molinaro. Published by Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

