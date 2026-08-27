These dan dan noodles are a vegan version of a famous Sichuan street food dish. The recipe uses chewy wheat noodles, vegan mince, chili oil, sesame paste, soy sauce, and Sichuan peppercorns. Garlic-ginger water adds more flavor to the sauce. Preserved mustard greens, peanuts, and spring onions finish each bowl.

Yang Liu and Katharina Pinczolits include this recipe in Vegan Asian Street Food. They replace the usual pork with vegan mince but keep the main flavors of the dish. Chili oil brings heat. Sesame paste makes the sauce smooth. The peanuts add crunch, and the mustard greens add a salty, pickled taste.

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Serve these dan dan noodles hot and mix the bowl well before eating. The sauce should coat the noodles and toppings. The recipe serves two and takes about 30 minutes. Make it for a quick dinner when you want noodles with spice, texture, and a clear Sichuan influence.

This recipe is republished by Vegan Asian Street Food: Over 80 Plant-based Recipes for Every Occasion by Yang Liu and Katharina Pinczolits £24, hardback, Hardie Grant Books, published 22 January 2026. Photography © Katharina Pinczolits

How to make your own dan dan noodles

These vegan dan dan noodles use wheat noodles, vegan mince, chili oil, sesame paste, preserved mustard greens, peanuts, and spring onions. They make a quick Sichuan-style dinner for two with a spicy sesame sauce. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 2 garlic cloves finely chopped

10 g (¼ oz) fresh ginger finely chopped

300 g (10 ½ oz) fresh alkaline wheat noodles or 200 g (7 oz) dried

1 tablespoon canola rapeseed oil

100 g (3 ½ oz) vegan mince

½ teaspoon Chinese five-spice

60 ml (2 fl oz/¼) cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons sichuan preserved mustard greens sui mi ya cai, found at most Asian stores)

60 ml (2 fl oz/¼ cup) Chili oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons sesame paste

¼ teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorns

1 teaspoon toasted white sesame seeds

50 g (1¾ oz/⅓ cup) roasted salted peanuts, crushed

2 spring onions scallions, sliced Instructions Mix the garlic, ginger and 90 ml (3 fl oz) of water in a bowl, and set aside for about 10 minutes. Strain to remove the garlic and ginger, reserving the water.

Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions until al dente. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat until hot. Stir-fry the oil and vegan mince for about 3 minutes, breaking up into small pieces with a spatula, until it changes color and is cooked through. Stir in the five-spice and 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce and transfer the mixture to a bowl.

Return the pan to the heat, add the sichuan preserved mustard greens and stir-fry for about 30 seconds, then transfer to a. separate bowl and set aside.

Divide the noodles, remaining soy sauce, the garlic-ginger water, chilli oil, sesame oil, sesame paste, sichuan peppercorns and sesame seeds between two serving bowls.

Divide the vegan mince mixture, preserved mustard greens, crushed peanuts and spring onion between the bowls. Mix everything well before serving.

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