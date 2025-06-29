How To Make This ‘Always A Winner’ Vegan Sandwich

This “always a winner” sandwich is full of vibrant flavors and fresh textures. It’s a plant-based lunch that feels both exciting and comforting. Creamy tahini sauce meets spicy cardamom jalapeño, while cinnamon preserved lemons add a citrusy punch. Fresh tomato, avocado, sprouts, and dill bring balance and crunch.

This sandwich is great for lunch at home or on the go. It holds up well in a packed lunch and tastes just as good eaten right away or wrapped for later. The mix of creamy, tangy, spicy, and fresh makes every bite interesting.

The seeded sourdough adds extra texture and flavor, making this sandwich feel hearty and filling. Whether you’re eating between meetings or planning a picnic, the always a winner sandwich delivers big taste with little effort. This recipe comes from Recipes From My Food Journeys Around the World by Roni’s Kitchen.

Read more: One-Dish Chickpea ‘Tuna’ Salad

Put together your sandwich

A creamy-spicy-sweet combination that hits all the right notes, this sandwich blends tahini, jalapeño, citrus, and soft avocado between slices of seeded sourdough. With every bite, you get contrast – sharp and smooth, fresh and rich – making it the kind of lunch you’ll want to pack again and again. No ratings yet Ingredients 2 slices of seeded sourdough bread

2 tbsp tahini sauce

1 tbsp cardamom jalapeño sauce

1 tsp cinnamon preserved lemons

½ avocado sliced

3 tomato slices sprinkle with salt and pepper

A handful of sprouts

A few dill sprigs Instructions Lightly toast the sourdough slices if desired.

Spread the tahini sauce evenly over one slice of bread.

Layer the avocado slices on top.

Add the seasoned tomato slices.

Spoon the cardamom jalapeño sauce over the tomatoes.

Dot with the cinnamon preserved lemons.

Top with sprouts and fresh dill.

Place the second slice of bread on top and press gently.

Serve immediately or wrap for later.

This recipe from Roni’s Kitchen – Recipes From My Food Journeys Around the World was republished with permission from Roni Zaide. You can find her Instagram here. Her new vegan cookbook Food Therapy is out now. Photo credit: Hannah Burne.

Read more: Herby Chickpea And Orzo Salad