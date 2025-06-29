X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

How To Make This ‘Always A Winner’ Vegan Sandwich

Make this vegan sandwich for a worked packed lunch or picnic

By

2 Minutes Read

Always a winner sandwich with tahini, jalapeño, lemon, and sprouts This crowd-pleasing sandwich is a must-try - Media Credit: Hannah Burne
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This “always a winner” sandwich is full of vibrant flavors and fresh textures. It’s a plant-based lunch that feels both exciting and comforting. Creamy tahini sauce meets spicy cardamom jalapeño, while cinnamon preserved lemons add a citrusy punch. Fresh tomato, avocado, sprouts, and dill bring balance and crunch.

This sandwich is great for lunch at home or on the go. It holds up well in a packed lunch and tastes just as good eaten right away or wrapped for later. The mix of creamy, tangy, spicy, and fresh makes every bite interesting.

The seeded sourdough adds extra texture and flavor, making this sandwich feel hearty and filling. Whether you’re eating between meetings or planning a picnic, the always a winner sandwich delivers big taste with little effort. This recipe comes from Recipes From My Food Journeys Around the World by Roni’s Kitchen.

Read more: One-Dish Chickpea ‘Tuna’ Salad

Put together your sandwich

A creamy-spicy-sweet combination that hits all the right notes, this sandwich blends tahini, jalapeño, citrus, and soft avocado between slices of seeded sourdough. With every bite, you get contrast – sharp and smooth, fresh and rich – making it the kind of lunch you’ll want to pack again and again.
Always a winner sandwich with tahini, jalapeño, lemon, and sprouts
No ratings yet

Ingredients

  • 2 slices of seeded sourdough bread
  • 2 tbsp tahini sauce
  • 1 tbsp cardamom jalapeño sauce
  • 1 tsp cinnamon preserved lemons
  • ½ avocado sliced
  • 3 tomato slices sprinkle with salt and pepper
  • A handful of sprouts
  • A few dill sprigs

Instructions

  • Lightly toast the sourdough slices if desired.
  • Spread the tahini sauce evenly over one slice of bread.
  • Layer the avocado slices on top.
  • Add the seasoned tomato slices.
  • Spoon the cardamom jalapeño sauce over the tomatoes.
  • Dot with the cinnamon preserved lemons.
  • Top with sprouts and fresh dill.
  • Place the second slice of bread on top and press gently.
  • Serve immediately or wrap for later.

This recipe from Roni’s Kitchen – Recipes From My Food Journeys Around the World was republished with permission from Roni ZaideYou can find her Instagram hereHer new vegan cookbook Food Therapy is out now. Photo credit: Hannah Burne.

Read more: Herby Chickpea And Orzo Salad

Tagged

recipes

sandwich

sandwiches

tahini

vegan food

vegan recipes

vegan sandwich

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Roni Zaide

Roni Zaide, cookbook author and cooking class instructor at Roni's Kitchen. On her 11th birthday, Roni decided to become a vegetarian. Years later she made the transition to a full vegan, plant-based lifestyle. Roni loves to share her passion for delicious, healthy eats through a variety of plant-based cooking classes. Roni shares step by step, easy-to-follow, mouth-watering recipes from around the world. Roni is the author of a vegan cookbook - "Roni's Kitchen - Recipes from my food journeys around the world", and is currently working on her second cookbook - "Food Therapy" - is out now.

More by Roni Zaide

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active