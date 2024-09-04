X
Try These Protein-Packed Oil-Free Savory Chickpeas

This savory chickpea recipe is a great end-of-summer dish

a picture of a bowl of oil-free savory autumn chickpeas perfect for cold weather These comforting savory autumn chickpeas are a great source of protein - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
These oil-free savory chickpeas are a great staple as we move into cooler seasons. Easy to make and vibrantly autumnal, this recipe by Clean Food Dirty Girl is a versatile dish full of plant protein.

This vegan creation is ideal for cozy dinners. Serve it as part of a main, as a side, or enjoy it as leftovers. Whichever way you choose to enjoy these fragrant chickpeas, you’re sure to feel warm and cozy after eating them.

The ingredients are simple, and the meal is quick to prepare. You’ll need chickpeas, onion, garlic, vegetable broth, celery, herbs and spices, and vegan Worcestershire sauce. The best part about this chickpea recipe is that you can pair it with comforting fall staples. Serve them with sides like warm mashed potatoes, rice, roasted vegetables, beets, or vegan meats.

Savory autumn chickpeas

Perfect for cold weather, these savory autumn chickpeas are oil-free and easy to make.
a picture of a bowl of oil-free savory autumn chickpeas perfect for cold weather
Servings2

Ingredients

For the spice mix
  • ¾ tsp dried thyme
  • ¼ tsp onion powder
  • tsp dried rubbed sage
  • tsp black pepper about 7 turns
  • tsp salt
For everything else
  • tbsp yellow onion diced (35 g)
  • tbsp celery diced (20 g)
  • tsp garlic minced (4 g)
  • 2 cups canned garbanzo beans drained and rinsed (AKA chickpeas / 300 g / about 1 15-oz can)
  • cup low-sodium vegetable broth or stock oil-free
  • ¾ tsp vegan Worcestershire sauce

Instructions

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes or until warm. Meanwhile, place the spice mix ingredients into a small bowl and set aside.
  • Add the onion, celery, and garlic and sauté until tender, about 7–8 minutes, stirring often and adding a splash of water if things start to stick.
  • Add the garbanzo beans, vegetable broth, Worcestershire sauce, and the spice mix you set aside earlier. Stir well, cover with a lid, and simmer for 4–5 minutes or until hot and fragrant.
  • Serve.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty GirlStart a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Plant Fueled Life, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free.

