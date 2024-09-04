Try These Protein-Packed Oil-Free Savory Chickpeas



These oil-free savory chickpeas are a great staple as we move into cooler seasons. Easy to make and vibrantly autumnal, this recipe by Clean Food Dirty Girl is a versatile dish full of plant protein.

This vegan creation is ideal for cozy dinners. Serve it as part of a main, as a side, or enjoy it as leftovers. Whichever way you choose to enjoy these fragrant chickpeas, you’re sure to feel warm and cozy after eating them.

The ingredients are simple, and the meal is quick to prepare. You’ll need chickpeas, onion, garlic, vegetable broth, celery, herbs and spices, and vegan Worcestershire sauce. The best part about this chickpea recipe is that you can pair it with comforting fall staples. Serve them with sides like warm mashed potatoes, rice, roasted vegetables, beets, or vegan meats.

Savory autumn chickpeas

Perfect for cold weather, these savory autumn chickpeas are oil-free and easy to make. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients For the spice mix ¾ tsp dried thyme

¼ tsp onion powder

⅛ tsp dried rubbed sage

⅛ tsp black pepper about 7 turns

⅛ tsp salt For everything else 3½ tbsp yellow onion diced (35 g)

3½ tbsp celery diced (20 g)

1¼ tsp garlic minced (4 g)

2 cups canned garbanzo beans drained and rinsed (AKA chickpeas / 300 g / about 1 15-oz can)

⅓ cup low-sodium vegetable broth or stock oil-free

¾ tsp vegan Worcestershire sauce Instructions Heat a skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes or until warm. Meanwhile, place the spice mix ingredients into a small bowl and set aside.

Add the onion, celery, and garlic and sauté until tender, about 7–8 minutes, stirring often and adding a splash of water if things start to stick.

Add the garbanzo beans, vegetable broth, Worcestershire sauce, and the spice mix you set aside earlier. Stir well, cover with a lid, and simmer for 4–5 minutes or until hot and fragrant.

Serve.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

