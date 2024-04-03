Flora Moves To ‘Disrupt’ The Market With New Vegan Cream

Popular spread brand Flora has released two new vegan cream products to UK supermarket shelves in an attempt to “disrupt” the creams category.

Flora Plant Cream has previously been used by businesses including Caffe Nero and The Ivy, but this will be its first time in retail. It will be available in both single and double varieties.

According to the brand, the double cream cannot be “overwhipped,” and it also doesn’t curdle or split.

“Thanks to Flora’s innovation, UK shoppers now have a foolproof way to recreate their favourite restaurant recipes at home,” Ian Hepburn, Marketing Director, at UK Upfield, said in a statement. “Much like the professional chefs that love our 100 percent plant-based products, everyday cooks no longer have to sacrifice the flavour and performance they deserve, thanks to Flora Plant Cream.”

The global vegan cream market is currently worth around USD $413.9 million. It’s been forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2 percent, reaching $777 million by 2033.

Compared to other dairy-free markets – like vegan milk and plant-based cheese – the cream market is relatively small. Flora has expressed hope that its new product will encourage more people to choose animal-free alternatives.

‘Skip the Cow’

Flora Flora has launched a campaign called “skip the cow”

The new launch is part of Flora’s “Skip the Cow” campaign, where the brand urges shoppers to choose dairy-free alternatives over animal proteins.

Flora, which was launched in 1964 and is best known for its spreads, announced last year that all of its products would be going vegan.

The brand said at the time that it made the decision due to environmental concerns. “The current food system isn’t sustainable, and we’re committed to driving positive change through delicious and nutritious food that’s not only easy and affordable, but better for us and our planet,” said Hepburn.