These chickpea and veggie pita pockets from Brandi Doming’s Vegan Wholesome make a quick and nutritious lunch. You sauté chickpeas with garlic, sriracha, coconut aminos, and liquid smoke until they roast slightly. Then toss in sliced bell pepper and fresh spinach for a mix of texture and color.

Spoon the chickpeas into warm pita pockets and top with her lemon herb tahini sauce. It’s creamy, zesty, and packed with herbs like basil and parsley. The sauce adds a tangy contrast that works really well with the smoky chickpeas.

These chickpea and veggie pita pockets are the kind of recipe you can throw together during a busy week or prep ahead for packed lunches. It’s vegan, high in protein and fiber, and easy to adjust to your taste. Add extra veggies, swap the greens, or eat it bowl-style if you’re out of pitas. You can even eat the filling with rice or other grains for a fuller meal. It’s flexible, simple, and seriously tasty.

How to make the pita pockets

Try these chickpea and veggie pita pockets for a protein-rich meal full of healthy carbs. The pita pockets go well with a lemon and herb tahini sauce you can also make in this recipe. No ratings yet Duration 33 minutes mins Cook Time 18 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium chickpeas drained and rinsed, or 3 cups cooked (510g)

1 large red bell pepper (5½ ounces/160g), thinly sliced

1 tablespoon (15g) minced garlic

3 tablespoons (45g) coconut aminos

2 tablespoons (30g) sriracha

1 teaspoon liquid smoke

1 large handful of fresh spinach (30g), roughly chopped

2 (7-inch) whole wheat pitas with pockets

Lemon Herb Tahini Sauce see below, for serving For the Lemon Herb Tahini Sauce ½ cup (14g) firmly packed fresh basil leaves

1 cup (17g) lightly packed fresh parsley

¼ cup (64g) runny tahini (see Notes)

3 tablespoons (45g) fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1½ teaspoons maple syrup or agave syrup

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt plus more to taste

Few dashes freshly ground black pepper Instructions In a large quality nonstick skillet (see Notes), cook the chickpeas over medium-high heat, stirring often, until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Add the bell pepper and cook until the peppers are tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Add the garlic, coconut aminos, sriracha, and liquid smoke and stir very well until the chickpeas are well coated. Cook for only 1 to 2 minutes to heat the liquids and cook the garlic. Remove the chickpea mixture from the heat and stir in the spinach.

Slightly warm the pita pockets for a few seconds in the microwave. Slice them in half. Add about 3⁄4 cup or so of the chickpea mixture to each half of the pita pocket. Spoon 1 to 2 tablespoons (or as much as desired) of the lemon herb tahini sauce to each pita pocket and serve immediately. Lemon Herb Tahini Sauce In a blender or food processor, combine all the ingredients and 1⁄4 cup (60g) water and blend until completely smooth and it turns a beautiful green color. Scrape down the sides a couple of times to get the mixture to combine. Taste and add more salt, if desired. A quality nonstick pan should prevent sticking, but if necessary, use a little cooking spray. If eating for one, prepare just one pita pocket to eat and not all of them, so they don’t get soggy from the dressing. Make sure you are using a good-quality smooth and runny tahini and not one of those chunky, dry ones. It should be very runny and pour easily. This will make a huge difference in the flavor and texture of the sauce. I love both the Soom brand and Prince brand.

This recipe is reposted with permission from Vegan Wholesome by Brandi Doming. Photo credit: Kim Schaffer Photography. Find the cookbook here, and follow Brandi on Instagram, Facebook, or visit TheVegan8.com for more.

