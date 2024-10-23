Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s minty tabbouleh with baked falafel and tzatziki from I Can Cook Vegan is a hearty, plant-based meal. This dish features baked falafel, which are high-protein chickpea patties popular in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. They’re flavored with fresh herbs like parsley and cilantro, giving them a bright, spiced flavor.

These falafel pair beautifully with the minty tabbouleh, which is loaded with bulgur, tomatoes, and fresh mint, making it a refreshing and filling base. The combination of crisp greens, chickpeas, and lemon juice adds a lovely balance to the overall dish.

This dish is ideal for serving at large gatherings or dinner parties, offering a vibrant Mediterranean feast. Each element – falafel, tabbouleh, and creamy tzatziki – is delicious on its own, but together they create a memorable meal. The tzatziki, made from coconut yogurt and fresh dill, adds a cooling contrast to the warm falafel and herby tabbouleh. Garnishing with toasted pine nuts and chopped parsley adds texture and flavor, making this dish a well-rounded and crowd-pleasing vegan option.

Minty tabbouleh with baked falafel and tzatziki

This falafel salad is a feast of Mediterranean flavors and high protein goodness. You'll love the bright green falafels paired with a flavorful bulghur wheat and chickpea tabbouleh that's finished with a delicious, homemade tzatziki. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients For the falafel 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed, or 3 cups cooked chickpeas

3 cloves garlic minced

¼ cup chopped yellow onion

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ tsp cayenne

1½ tsp ground cumin

3 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup all-purpose flour plus 1 tbsp, if needed

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Freshly ground black pepper For the tabbouleh 1 cup bulghur wheat

3 tbsp olive oil

1½ cups boiling water

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 cup finely chopped fresh mint leaves

1 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 cup small-diced tomato

1 cup small-diced English cucumber

1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed, or about 1½ cups cooked chickpeas For the tzatziki 2 cloves garlic

1 container unsweetened plain coconut yogurt

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt

1 cup roughly chopped cucumber

¼ cup chopped fresh dill For serving 6 cups loosely packed mixed baby greens

Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Toasted pine nuts

Freshly ground black pepper Instructions Make the falafel: Preheat the oven to 400°F (205°C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, spray it with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside.

Pulse the chickpeas in a food processor, or finely mash them with a potato masher. Transfer the mashed chickpeas to a mixing bowl and add the garlic, onion, parsley, cilantro, cayenne, cumin, and olive oil and mix really well. Add the flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper to taste and use your hands to mix well. The falafel mixture should be firm enough to shape into balls. If it seems too mushy, mix in an additional tablespoon of flour.

Form the mixture into walnut-size balls, then flatten them a bit to form patties. Place the patties in equally spaced rows on the prepared baking sheet and give them a light spray of nonstick cooking spray.

Bake for 16 to 18 minutes, until the falafel are browned on the underside. Remove from the oven, flip the falafel patties over, and bake for 8 to 10 minutes more.

Make the tzatziki: In a blender, pulse the garlic to chop it. Add the yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt and blend until smooth. Add the cucumber and dill and pulse until the cucumber is chopped into tiny pieces. If the dressing needs further seasoning, transfer it to a mixing bowl and stir it in so that you don’t puree this into a smoothie.

Make the tabbouleh: Place the bulgur in a medium mixing bowl. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and sprinkle on the salt. Measure out 1 cup (240 ml) of the boiling water and pour it over the bulgur. Immediately cover the bowl with a plate and steam the grains for 15 minutes or so, until the water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork and let cool completely.

Transfer the cooled bulgur to a large mixing bowl. Drizzle in the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, the salt, lemon juice, mint, parsley, tomato, cucumber, and chickpeas. Toss well with your hands to completely coat; this usually takes at least 2 minutes. Taste for salt and seasoning.

To assemble the salad, place the greens on a large plate or platter, top with tabbouleh, and then place the falafel on top. Drizzle on the dressing and sprinkle with parsley, pine nuts, and freshly ground pepper.

Isa Chandra Moskowitz, I Can Cook Vegan (Abrams, 29.10.19, £25.00) © 2019 Isa Chandra Moskowitz Illustrations © 2019 Lucy Sherston.

