Try This Vegan Spicy Eggplant Dish (Pad Makhuea)

This spicy eggplant dish, known as pad makhuea, combines classic Thai flavors with vegan ingredients. Eggplant has a uniquely meaty texture and turns golden and tender when fried, ideal for soaking up the bold flavors of hot Thai chiles, fresh basil, and soybean paste.

Tofu adds a plant protein boost and makes the dish even more filling, while bell peppers, onion, and carrots add crunch and color. Lightly stir-frying everything keeps the vegetables vibrant and the flavors sharp, and the sauce coats each bite with spice, sweetness, and savory richness.

This recipe from Vegan Thai Kitchen by Sarah Jansala and Renoo Jansala shows how to make this authentic pad makhuea at home with ease, in under 30 minutes with just a few fresh ingredients.

Serve the dish hot with rice or noodles. It works well as a quick weeknight dinner, but with its bold flavors, it also works perfectly as a Thai-inspired meal for friends and family.

Prep your spicy eggplant dish

This spicy eggplant pad makhuea is a Thai stir-fry loaded with heat, sweet basil, and rich, savory sauce. With tofu for protein and plenty of fresh vegetables, it’s a bold, plant-based dish best served hot over rice. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tbsp (30 ml) tamari

2 tbsp (30 ml) mushroom stir-fry sauce

2 tbsp (28 g) brown sugar

1 tsp soybean paste taojeaw

8 tbsp (120 ml) vegetable oil divided, plus more as needed

8 oz (228 g) firm tofu cut into 1" (2.5-cm) squares

2 long Chinese eggplant cut into 1″ (2.5-cm)-thick rounds

4 Thai chiles finely chopped

1 tsp minced garlic

½ yellow onion cut into 1" (2.5-cm) squares

½ red bell pepper cut into 1" (2.5-cm) squares

½ green bell pepper cut into 1" (2.5-cm) squares

1 cup (128 g) sliced carrot

2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable broth

2 green onions cut into 2" (5-cm) lengths

2 handfuls of Thai sweet basil Instructions To make the sauce, combine the tamari, mushroom stir-fry sauce, brown sugar and soybean paste in a small bowl and mix until well combined and the sugar has dissolved.

Heat 6 tablespoons (90 ml) of the oil in a pan over medium heat and fry the tofu for 3 minutes on each side until all the sides are golden brown.

Remove from the pan and drain. If needed, add more oil to the pan and fry the eggplant on each side for about 3 minutes or until both sides are golden brown. Remove from the pan and drain well.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of oil to a clean pan over medium heat, add the chiles and garlic and fry until golden brown, about 10 seconds.

Add the onion, red and green bell peppers, carrot and vegetable broth and cook, stirring, until well combined and the vegetables have softened, about 1 minute.

Add the fried tofu, fried eggplant, green onions and basil, season with the sauce mixture and stir for 30 seconds to heat through.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Thai Kitchen by Sarah Jansala and Renoo Jansala. Page Street Publishing. 2019. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

