Silky butter beans with roasted corn and hazelnuts by Denai Moore from Plentiful is a comforting and nutritious dish that vegans will love. The butter beans are packed with plant-based protein, and they soak up all the flavors of the seasoning and vegetable stock. This creates a creamy and rich texture that’s perfect for any time of year.

This dish is a great option for a quick weeknight dinner. It’s simple to prepare, with minimal ingredients and a short cooking time. The roasted corn adds a touch of sweetness, while the toasted hazelnuts give the dish a rich flavor and crunch.

A splash of apple cider vinegar brightens up the flavors, making each bite delicious and well-balanced. It’s a great option when you need something comforting yet light. Whether you’re craving a cozy dinner or a healthy meal, this dish hits the spot.

Silky butter beans with roasted corn and hazelnuts

This bowl of beans uses crunchy hazelnuts and sweet roasted corn. You can serve four with this recipe and it's easy to make. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 50 g hazelnuts

1 onion finely diced

4 garlic cloves smashed

2 x 400 g tins butter beans rinsed and drained

4 sprigs of thyme

1 bay leaf

1 vegetable stock cube dissolved in 350 ml boiling water

1 corn on the cob

Splash of apple cider vinegar olive oil for frying

Roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves to garnish Instructions Spread the hazelnuts out on a baking sheet and toast in the oven for 10–15 minutes until well browned. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Meanwhile, heat a generous amount of olive oil in a frying pan (skillet) over a medium heat. This is also a part of the flavour, so do be generous!

Add the onion with a good pinch of salt and sweat for 2–3 minutes until fragrant and softened, then add the smashed whole garlic cloves. Fry until fragrant, then add the beans and coat in the oil for a few minutes.

Next, add the thyme, bay leaf and stock. Bring to the boil, then cover and simmer for 20 minutes until the sauce has thickened.

Meanwhile, char the corn. If you have a gas hob (stovetop), use tongs to hold the corn over the flame until charred.

If you don’t have a gas hob, heat a little oil in a frying pan over a medium-high heat and fry until charred. Use a sharp knife to shave the kernels from the cob and set aside.

Check the beans for seasoning and then add a splash of apple cider vinegar. Using the back of a fork, smush some of the butter beans in the pan to create a lush texture.

Spoon the beans onto a serving dish, sprinkle the corn over the top and then add the hazelnuts.

Top with some parsley to finish.

This recipe was republished with permission from Plentiful by Denai Moore (Hardie Grant, £24), Photography © Yuki Sugiura

