Making Vegan Cheese From Scratch: 4 Easy Recipes To Try

It’s safe to say the popularity of vegan cheese has skyrocketed over the last decade. What used to be a niche product only found at the back of health food shops is now found in abundance at supermarkets and restaurants around the world. Mainstream dairy brands are launching plant-based cheeses left, right, and center, and there are a wide range of different tastes and styles to choose from. If you’re not a fan of shop-bought vegan cheese, or just fancy trying out something new, why not try making your own plant-based cheese at home?

If making your own vegan cheese sounds intimidating, you needn’t worry. Many dairy-free cheese recipes are surprisingly easy. You can use tofu, nuts, and seeds, alongside cupboard staple ingredients like nutritional yeast, mustard, and salt, and herbs.

The dairy-free cheese market is seeing significant growth. In 2021, the global vegan cheese market was valued at approximately USD $2.43 billion. By 2023, it had reached around $2.7 billion. Projections estimate that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.6 percent, reaching an estimated $7.10 billion by 2030. This growth has been driven by factors such as rising health awareness, environmental concerns related to dairy farming, and the increasing popularity of veganism.

3 Vegan cheese recipes

All these vegan cheese recipes offer unusual and unique ways to make dairy-free cheese. One of them is tofu-based, offering a high-protein take on feta. The recipes also use sunflower seeds, cashews, and macademia nuts. Here’s how to make them.

Tofu feta

Rise Shine Cook Looking for an oil-free, from scratch, vegan feta cheese recipe? Try this flavorful tofu ‘feta cheese’

This vegan feta recipe has all the makings of a kitchen staple. It’s very easy to make, packed with protein, and – most importantly – tastes amazing. The base of this recipe is firm tofu, which is easy to find at most supermarkets. It’s packed with big flavors from olives and sundried tomatoes. You can use this tofu in a wide range of recipes, like Greek salad and pasta, or you could just eat it on its own straight from the fridge. It comes from Rise Shine Cook, and is best eaten after resting in the fridge overnight so the tofu can absorb more of the flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Sunflower seed cheese

The Garden Party Sunflower seeds are a great base for vegan cheese

Sunflower seeds offer a wide range of health benefits. They feature healthy fats, vitamin E, and a good amount of protein and fiber. This sunflower cheese recipe, which comes from The Garden Party, shows you how to turn these little seeds into a flavorful homemade cheese. You’ll need white miso paste, nutritional yeast, and salt, as well as a small amount of coconut oil to make this. This vegan cheese is creamy and spreadable, meaning it works well on crackers and bagels.

Find the recipe here.

Cashew cheese

Happy Skin Kitchen Every made your very own vegan cheese platter? This is your sign to try

Most vegans will be aware of cashew cheese. Cashews are an increasingly popular base to use for many dairy-free dishes, and cheese is no different. This recipe, which comes from Happy Skin Kitchen, doesn’t just show you how to make the cheese – but also a whole entire cheese platter. It’s perfect if you’re welcoming guests, or just want something a bit fancy for lunch. You’ll need classic vegan cheese ingredients like white miso paste, nutritional yeast, and lemon juice for this one.

Find the recipe here.

Macadamia cheese

Janis Nicolay Making vegan cheese at home is easier than you think

Another vegan feta recipe, this creation uses minimal – and very simple – ingredients. It comes from plant-based cookbook BReD, written by Ed and Natasha Tatton. It can be enjoyed on pizzas, pastas, and salads, or just eaten on its own. According to the recipe developers, this cheese crumbles just like dairy feta, and it also has a creamy and rich texture thanks to the macadamia nuts.

Find the recipe here.

