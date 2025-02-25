Vegan Cacio e Pepe-Style Butter Beans

This cacio e pepe-style butter beans recipe from Vegan Pantry by Katy Beskow gives a vegan twist to a classic Italian dish. Traditional cacio e pepe uses pasta, cheese, and black pepper. In this vegan version, creamy butter beans replace the pasta, offering a hearty, protein-packed alternative.

Butter beans (or lima beans) are a great source of plant-based protein. They become rich and creamy when baked in a vegan cheese and black pepper sauce. The vegan cheese provides the cheesy flavor, while the black pepper adds a bold kick.

This dish is perfect on its own or served with a fresh salad or toasted sourdough. It’s simple, comforting, and full of flavor. The butter beans are filling and great with any side, making this a great choice for a vegan meal. The dish delivers all the creamy goodness of cacio e pepe without any dairy.

These butter beans are easy to make and ideal for a cozy meal. The protein in the butter beans makes this dish not only delicious but also nourishing. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy a vegan twist on a beloved Italian classic.

Read more: 30-Minute Spicy Swede Soup With Ginger

Cacio e pepe-style butter beans

This butter bean recipe adds an Italian twist by using a cacio e pepe-style sauce. This dish is great for a dinner date and it makes great leftovers. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 50 g vegan butter

50 g plain all-purpose flour

500 ml unsweetened soya or oat milk

200 g hard cheddar-style vegan cheese grated

1 x 600g jar of giant butter beans (lima beans), drained and rinsed

Sea salt and black pepper Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas mark 6.

Add the butter to a pan and gently melt over a low heat. Stir in the flour and keep stirring until a thick paste (roux) is created. Cook for a further 2 minutes.

Using a balloon whisk, gradually pour over the milk, whisking as you go. If the mixture appears to separate or split, whisk until it comes together before adding any more milk. Once all of the milk is added, whisk continuously for 5–6 minutes and keep the pan on the heat until you have a thick, smooth sauce.

Remove from the heat and fold in the grated cheese, then season with a pinch of salt and plenty of black pepper.

Stir in the butter beans, then pour into an ovenproof dish. Bake in the oven for 20–25 minutes until golden and bubbling. EASY TIP Jarred butter beans work best in this dish, but if you only have canned butter beans available, rinse them in boiling water to soften before using. You can also switch the dish up with cannellini beans, if you like.

This recipe was republished with permission from Vegan Pantry by Katy Beskow (Quadrille, £22), Photography © Luke Albert

Read more: How To Make This Vegan Butter Bean Tikka Curry