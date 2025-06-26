This one-pot curry in a hurry is the ultimate weeknight dinner. It’s quick to prepare, easy to clean up, and packed with warming flavors. You cook everything in one pan – no extra steps, no extra fuss. Aubergine (eggplant), potato, and carrot make it hearty, while red lentils add protein and body.

Coconut milk brings creaminess, and a spoonful of peanut butter rounds out the richness. A handful of high-protein spinach and basil stirred in at the end keeps it fresh and vibrant. This cozy dinner comes from Happy Vegan Food by Bettina Campolucci Bordi, who makes plant-based meals feel both comforting and effortless.

Serve it with rice, quinoa, or just eat it straight from the bowl. Top with pomegranate seeds, chopped peanuts, and herbs to make it feel extra special. It’s one of those meals that tastes even better the next day, so don’t be afraid to double the batch.

Make your one-pot curry in a hurry

Creamy, cozy, and made in one pan, this speedy curry wraps you up in coconut richness and gentle spice. Packed with tender veg and a swirl of peanut butter, it’s the perfect go-to when you want dinner on the table fast – without skimping on flavor. 5 from 1 vote Servings 2 Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 shallot finely chopped

1 garlic clove peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon good-quality yellow curry spice mix plus more if required

1 carrot chopped into small pieces

½ aubergine eggplant, chopped into small pieces

1 potato chopped into small pieces

45 g dried red lentils

400 ml coconut milk

1 tablespoon peanut butter

Big handful of spinach

Big bunch of basil

Salt and pepper to taste To serve Pomegranate seeds

Chopped peanuts

Squeeze of lime

Coriander cilantro leaves

Edible flowers optional Instructions Heat a frying pan (skillet) over medium heat. Add the oil and gently fry the shallot and garlic until transparent. Then add the curry spice mix, carrot, aubergine and potato and fry for another 5 minutes.

Stir in the lentils followed by the coconut milk and simmer over low heat, covered, for 25 minutes.

Remove the lid, taste and adjust the seasoning with salt or more spice mix, add a dollop of peanut butter and stir in a handful of spinach and basil. I also love to scatter over pomegranate seeds and peanuts for extra crunch and give it a final squeeze of lime to cut through the creaminess of the curry, then throw over a few coriander leaves and edible flowers, to add some colour.

Serve as it is or with some steamed rice, quinoa or buckwheat on the side.

This recipe is republished with permission from Happy Vegan Food by Bettina Campolucci Bordi (Hardie Grant, £15), Photography © Nassima Rothacker.

