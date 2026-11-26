Your immune system relies on a range of nutrients to function properly, and a varied diet can help provide the vitamins, minerals, and protein it needs. These immune-boosting meals bring together plant-based ingredients such as beans, lentils, leafy greens, mushrooms, nuts, seeds, and colorful vegetables. Each offers a different combination of nutrients that contribute to normal immune function.

Vitamin C, vitamin A, zinc, iron, and vitamin E all play important roles in supporting the immune system. Plant foods can provide many of these nutrients, from broccoli and spinach to chickpeas, tofu, quinoa, and almonds. Combining different ingredients throughout the day is a practical way to include a wider range of nutrients in your diet.

Read more: 20 Zinc-Packed Vegan Recipes To Support Your Immune System

You won’t find a single meal that prevents illness or guarantees better immunity, but eating a variety of nourishing foods is a good place to start. These recipes offer plenty of ways to bring more nutrient-rich plant foods into your everyday meals, without making healthy cooking complicated.

Squash and kale quinoa salad

Dr Alan Desmond Bright veggies and quinoa make this salad appealing and tasty

Roasted squash, red onion, quinoa, and raw kale come together in this colorful salad by Dr Alan Desmond. A creamy cashew dressing with lemon, parsley, mustard, and garlic brings everything together. Each serving also provides 18 grams of plant protein.

Find the recipe here.

Mongolian lentils and broccoli

Somer Handley & Jillian Glenn This dish pairs well with rice

This lentil and broccoli dinner by Jillian Glenn puts a plant-based spin on a takeout favorite. Canned lentils keep preparation quick, while broccoli adds vegetables to the meal. A sweet and savory sauce made with soy sauce, maple syrup, garlic, and onion coats everything, with jasmine rice completing each serving.

Find the recipe here.

Greek chickpea lemon stew

Natlicious Food This stew is simple, hearty, and uses classic Greek flavors

Try this Greek chickpea lemon stew from Natlicious Food, also known as revithada. Chickpeas and potatoes simmer with olive oil and garlic in a simple one-pot dish. Lemon and dill go in towards the end, adding a fresh finish to the hearty stew.

Find the recipe here.

Mean green bean bowl

Haarala Hamilton Whip this bowl up in just 30 minutes

Butter beans take center stage in this green bowl from Sophie Macfie. They’re served in a spinach and miso sauce with roasted cherry tomatoes and a creamy tofu topping.

Find the recipe here.

Mushroom parsnip soup

Meghan Johnsson This soup is creamy and full of umami from the mushrooms

For a smooth, savory soup, mushrooms and parsnips make a good combination. This recipe from Meghan Johnsson uses baby bella mushrooms, white miso, soy sauce, thyme, and rosemary to build its deep flavor. Blended parsnips add natural sweetness and body, while lemon juice brightens the finished soup.

Find the recipe here.

Harissa tofu veggie traybake

BOSH! Share this traybake with family and friends for a warming and relaxed meal

Next, make this harissa tofu veggie traybake by BOSH!. Tofu, chickpeas, and roasted vegetables are seasoned with spicy harissa, then served with a creamy cashew sauce. Pomegranate seeds and fresh herbs add a sweet, fresh contrast. It’s a one-tray meal that serves six and works well for batch cooking.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy spinach and crispy tofu curry

Sasha Gill This creamy, protein-packed curry is completely vegan

Inspired by palak paneer, this vegan curry from Sasha Gill uses spinach, plant milk, ginger, and chili to make its creamy green sauce. The tofu is seasoned with cumin and nutritional yeast before frying until crisp. Serve it with rice or flatbread for a meal with plenty of greens and plant protein.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy black bean, harissa, and almond butter stew

Claire Winfield Easy to prepare and incredibly tasty, this high-protein black bean stew is flavorful and nutty

Black beans, aubergine, and almond butter form the base of this creamy stew by Ella Mills. Harissa brings heat, while coconut milk and maple syrup balance the spice with a little sweetness. It takes around 30 minutes to prepare and pairs well with rice, jacket potatoes, or roasted cauliflower.

Find the recipe here.

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