This mushroom parsnip soup makes a creamy, savory bowl that works any time of year. The flavor leans deep and umami, with mushrooms and miso doing most of the work. Parsnips add natural sweetness and body, which balances the salt and herbs. The result feels rich but stays fully vegan. It suits lunch or a light dinner when you want something warm and smooth.

Vegan butter and flour form a velouté that gives the soup structure without cream. Baby bella mushrooms cook down and release their earthy flavor. White miso and soy sauce boost the savory notes and round out the broth. Fresh thyme and rosemary add fragrance, while a squeeze of lemon keeps the finish bright. Blending everything creates a silky texture that coats the spoon.

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Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg shares this recipe as a simple way to turn vegetables into a full, comforting meal. Top the soup with sautéed oyster mushrooms for extra texture. Serve it hot with crusty bread on the side.

Blend up your mushroom parsnip soup

Try this mushroom parsnip soup for a creamy, vegan bowl packed with savory flavor. Mushrooms, miso, and herbs create depth, while parsnips add natural sweetness and body. No ratings yet Servings 0 Ingredients Ingredients: 3 Tbsp vegan butter

4 Tbsp flour

1.5 liters veggie stock

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 yellow onion

3 cloves garlic

2 parsnips rondelles

1 lb baby bella mushrooms quartered

1 cup stock

2 thyme/ 2 rosemary sprigs

1 tbsp white miso

3 tbsp soy sauce

Juice from half a lemon Topping Ingredients: 3 Tbsp vegan butter

8 oz oyster mushrooms

1 Tbsp soy sauce

More thyme/rosemary Instructions Make velouté by first whisking together melted vegan butter and flour in a medium sized pot. Ladle in warm stock and continue to whisk until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Set aside.

In a large pot, heat olive oil on medium heat and sweat the onions and garlic. Add a pinch of salt. Once fragrant, add the parsnips and mushrooms. Cover and cook on low for 10 minutes.

Add veggie stock, thyme, and rosemary. Cover and cook on low until the parsnips are soft.

Add the velouté mixture, miso, soy sauce, and lemon juice. Stir to combine, then pour into a blender and blend until smooth.

To make the optional topping for the soup, melt vegan butter on a cast iron pan. Place mixed mushrooms (oysters are good) on the pan and pour soy sauce on top. Add additional thyme and rosemary sprigs to the pan. Flip after 2 minutes and place on top of soup before serving. Enjoy!

This recipe was republished with permission from Meghan Johnsson at Veg Meg. You can find the original here.

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