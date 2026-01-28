X
Vegan And High-Protein Chili

This wholesome chili is great for winter and for hitting your protein and fiber goals

high-protein chili with tomato paste, refried beans, vegan ground beef, and garlic For a lazy Sunday meal, let this vegan chili simmer for hours while you lounge about - Media Credit: John C. Watson
This high-protein chili is an easy one-pot meal that suits slower days and colder weather. This recipe is from The Vegan Athlete by Karina Inkster. Everything cooks in a single saucepan, which keeps prep and cleanup minimal. Once the base comes together, the chili benefits from time. Letting it simmer for an hour or more allows the flavors to deepen and meld, making it a good choice for cozy weekends when you can leave it gently bubbling on the stove.

The chili relies on beans, vegetables, and spices to create a thick, comforting base. Black beans, kidney beans, and refried beans add body and plant protein. Carrots and tomatoes bring sweetness and texture, while cumin, chili powder, and oregano add warmth. Veggie ground round, similar to vegan ground beef or mince, adds extra protein and bite without overpowering the dish.

This chili works well as a simple dinner and improves after a night in the fridge. Leftovers reheat easily and make a solid lunch the next day. Serve it on its own, over rice, or with bread for an unfussy, filling meal.

How to make Coach K’s high-protein chili

This high-protein chili simmers in one pot with beans, vegetables, and veggie ground round. It’s an easy, cozy meal that tastes even better after time on the stove or as leftovers.
high-protein chili with tomato paste, refried beans, vegan ground beef, and garlic
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion diced
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • 6 cups veggie stock
  • 1 (5.5-ounce) can tomato paste
  • 1 (14-ounce) can refried beans
  • 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 (14-ounce) can black beans
  • 2 (14-ounce) cans kidney beans
  • 2–3 large carrots chopped
  • 1 jalapeño pepper minced
  • ½ tablespoon chili powder
  • ½ tablespoon cumin
  • ½ tablespoon oregano
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 (340-gram) package veggie ground round (vegan ground beef)

Instructions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook onion in oil for 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another minute.
  • Add vegetable stock, tomato paste, and refried beans. As these contents heat up, stir until refried beans are dissolved. Add diced tomatoes, both beans, carrots, and jalapeño pepper. Add chili powder, cumin, oregano, and black pepper and cover. Cook for 25 minutes, until carrots are softened, stirring occasionally.
  • Add Veggie Ground Round. Stir to incorporate, and heat through (about 5 minutes).

Recipes are excerpted from The Vegan Athlete: A Complete Guide to a Healthy, Plant-Based, Active Lifestyle (2021) by Karina Inkster. Photography by John C. Watson. You can find out more on her website here. All rights reserved.

The Author

Karina Inkster

Karina Inkster (a.k.a. Coach K) is a fitness and nutrition coach, author of five books, 23-year vegan, and magazine writer. She’s the founder of K.I. Health & Fitness, where she and her team lead award-winning coaching programs that help vegans worldwide get super strong and build health habits they’ll still hold at the age of 103. Karina holds a Masters degree in Gerontology, specializing in health and aging. She hosts the No-Bullsh!t Vegan podcast, available on all major podcast platforms and syndicated on radio in her city of Powell River, BC. Her work has been profiled by CNBC, Huffpost, Healthline, Bustle, Livestrong, and more. When she’s not eating dark chocolate or doing a ridiculous number of chin-ups, she performs and teaches accordion, piano, and didgeridoo.

