If you’re looking to spice things up with your tofu while still getting all the right nutrients in during mealtime, you’ll love this recipe. This ground tofu bowl by Maya at FitGreenMind is a great way to get plenty of plant protein in at dinnertime in a super tasty package.

This dish is contains shredded or crumbled tofu, plenty of broccoli, and rice cooked in creamy coconut milk. But don’t assume you’re getting your protein from your teriyaki tofu alone. Broccoli is full of protein and fiber, making it an ideal vegetable for vegans and plant-based enthusiasts to add to their diet.

Benefits of tofu

Tofu is full of health benefits, nutrients, and protein. Tofu – or bean curd – is simply soy milk pressed into a solid block. There are different types, from soft to firm, and it is incredibly versatile. What’s more, you can use tofu in savory and sweet dishes.

Tofu is a complete protein, which means it contains all nine essential amino acids your body needs. Eighty-five grams of tofu contains 8.7 grams of protein, iron, potassium, selenium, magnesium, and vitamin B, making it a popular plant protein.

Ground tofu bowl recipe

This protein-packed teriyaki tofu bowl made with shredded or crumbled tofu is a perfect dinnertime meal. It's flavorful, filling, and a pleasure on the senses. With the fluffy coconut rice, the sautéed broccoli, and the baked and saucy ground tofu, you're in for a treat. No ratings yet Cook Time 40 mins Servings 3 people Ingredients Coconut rice 1 cup rice

1½ cups coconut milk (or water if you prefer to omit the coconut milk)

Salt to taste Teriyaki broccoli 1 head of broccoli cut in florets

2 tbsp teriyaki sauce Ground tofu and glaze 2 (400g) blocks of firm tofu

A thumb size piece of ginger

2 cloves of garlic

3 tbsp teriyaki sauce

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp agave or maple syrup

2 tsp vinegar

A splash of water

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp paprika

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp pepper Instructions Preheat your oven to 200°C while you prepare your rice, broccoli, and tofu. Coconut rice Start by bringing your rice to a boil in the coconut milk or water. Follow instructions on the packaging if necessary.

Reduce the heat and let the rice simmer for 20 minutes until cooked. Teriyaki broccoli Once you've cut your broccoli into florets, sauté in an oil of your choice for a few minutes until tender.

Then, toss the broccoli in your teriyaki sauce and set aside. Ground tofu Take your baking tray and shred or crumble your tofu directly onto it.

Toss the shredded or crumbled tofu in some oil and salt.

Bake in your now heated oven at 200°C for 20 minutes.

Next, chop your ginger and garlic and fry in a pan with some oil.

Add the teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, agave or maple syrup, vinegar, a splash of water, the ground coriander, paprika, cinnamon, and pepper to the pan.

Let the sauce mixture bubble, then stir in the baked tofu and let it cook for 5 to 10 minutes.

Serve in rice with the broccoli and teriyaki sauce.

This recipe was republished with permission from Maya Leinenbach at FitGreenMind which you can find here. You can also find her Instagram here.

