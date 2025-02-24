Try This Protein-Packed Chili Cauliflower And Tofu

Dr. Sheil Shukla’s chili cauliflower and tofu from Plant-Based India brings together the bold flavors of Indo-Chinese cuisine, combining spicy, tangy, and umami notes. Indo-Chinese fusion dishes are popular for their depth of flavor, and this one is no exception. The cauliflower and tofu absorb the rich sauce, making every bite delicious.

Tofu, packed with plant-based protein, plays a key role in this dish. It bakes up crispy and firm on the outside while staying tender inside, thanks to a simple coating of cornstarch and soy sauce. Roasted cauliflower complements the tofu perfectly, bringing a smoky, charred flavor that adds depth to the dish.

The sauce is what really brings everything together, with ingredients like ginger, garlic, and sriracha delivering a spicy kick. This dish is easy to make but packed with flavor, making it a great choice for a quick weeknight meal. Serve it with jasmine rice for a complete dish, or enjoy it on its own. Dr. Shukla’s chili cauliflower and tofu offers a tasty, high-protein, plant-based meal that shares the flavors of Indo-Chinese fusion food.

Chili cauliflower and tofu

This cauliflower and tofu dish has Indo-Chinese flavors. Roast the cauliflower and tofu then stir fry to make a spicy and flavorful dinner. No ratings yet Duration 2 hours hrs Cook Time 1 hour hr Prep Time 1 hour hr Servings 4 Ingredients TOFU 1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon neutral oil such as sunflower

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce or tamari, if gluten-free

One 14-ounce (400 g) block extra-firm tofu drained and pressed for 1 hour and cut into ¾-inch (2 cm) cubes CAULIFLOWER 1 medium cauliflower about 19 ounces/550 g cut into bite-size florets

1½ teaspoons neutral oil such as sunflower

Pinch of salt SAUCE 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

2 tablespoons maple syrup or desired sweetener

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sriracha or sambal oelek to taste

2 teaspoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper STIR-FRY 1 tablespoon neutral oil such as sunflower

2 teaspoons grated ginger

6 garlic cloves minced (about 1½ tablespoons)

4 to 6 scallions sliced, white and green parts separated

3 dried red chilies optional

Salt to taste

Jasmine rice or preferred alternative, optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.

To prepare the tofu, whisk together the cornstarch, oil, and soy sauce in a large bowl. Add the tofu and mix gently with a spatula until each piece is coated. Place the tofu onto one baking sheet in an even layer, ensuring that the pieces are not touching.

To prepare the cauliflower, place the florets onto the other baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Massage the oil in the florets until each piece is coated, then spread the pieces into a single layer, ensuring that the pieces are not touching.

Place the tofu sheet in the oven on the middle rack and the cauliflower sheet on the top rack. Bake for 20 minutes, then flip the tofu and cauliflower pieces to evenly roast both sides. Return to the oven and bake for about 20 minutes, until the cauliflower is tender and charred and the tofu is firm, crisp, and lightly charred. Remove from the oven and keep near the stove.

While the tofu and cauliflower are baking, whisk together the soy sauce, maple syrup, tomato paste, vinegar, sriracha, cornstarch, and pepper in a small bowl with ½ cup (120 ml) water until well incorporated. Leave the bowl near the stove.

Heat a large wok or sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the oil and heat until it shimmers and easily coats the pan. Add the ginger, garlic, white part of the scallions, and red chilies (if using), and cook until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the reserved sauce and simmer until bubbly and starting to thicken, about 1 minute.

Add the tofu and cauliflower and stir to coat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens, 2 to 3 minutes. Taste and adjust for salt.

Garnish with the green part of the scallions and serve hot with rice, if desired. Variation: For an allium-free variation, substitute sambal oelek for the sriracha, omit the garlic and scallion, and use 1 additional teaspoon grated ginger.

Recipe from Plant-Based India: Nourishing Recipes Rooted in Tradition © Dr. Sheil Shukla, 2022. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com

