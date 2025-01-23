X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Feeling Under The Weather? Make This Vegan Miso Noodle Soup

Noodle soup is a great dish to make if you're sick

By

2 Minutes Read

A bowl of nutritious and high protein noodle soup This miso noodle soup is packed with protein and tastes incredible - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

It’s officially cold season, meaning you may be on the hunt for some warming, nourishing, and – most importantly – quick and easy recipes to make. If you’re feeling under the weather, this vegan miso noodle soup is a great dish to try.

This is a Natlicious Food recipe, and it’s extremely easy to put together. It’s packed with protein from the tempeh and edamame, which can help support recovery if you’re sick. You may already have many of the ingredients in your cupboard, meaning it doesn’t require a lengthy shopping trip to make.

Tempeh is a fermented soybean product that originates from Indonesia, where it has been a dietary staple for centuries. Made by cooking whole soybeans and fermenting them with a culturing agent, tempeh is formed into a dense cake with a firm texture and nutty flavor. As a complete protein, tempeh provides all nine essential amino acids in equal amounts, making it a valuable protein source for vegans. It contains approximately 18 grams of protein per 100 grams and is also rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium. It’s often available at grocery stores, but you could always leave it out or use tofu instead if you can’t access it.

Read more: Easy Vegan Sweet Potato And Kale Chili

Vegan miso noodle soup

This protein-packed noodle soup is a great recipe to make if you're feeling under the weather. It's tasty, full of veggies, and very easy to put together.
A bowl of nutritious and high protein noodle soup
No ratings yet
Duration20 minutes
Cook Time30 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 200 g mixed mushrooms (I used white & oyster)
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 125 g wheat noodles
  • 100 g edamame
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1/2 tsp of each oregano, chilli flakes, Chinese 5 spice, garlic granules
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 200 g tempeh
  • 1 tsp miso paste
  • 1 veggie stock
  • 1 spring onion
  • Fresh coriander

Instructions

  • Slice the mushrooms and sauté them in a wide pan with half of the oil.
  • In a saucepan, boil the noodles, according to the package instructions, and 2 minutes before they are ready, add the edamame bean.
  • Then drain and rinse with cold water, to stop them cooking even further and drizzle some sesame oil, in order to avoid them sticking.
  • Add half of the spices into the mushrooms, along with half of the soy sauce and maple syrup, cook for another 2 minutes, then remove from the heat and set them aside.
  • Cut the tempeh in small pieces and sauté them in the same pan with the remaining olive oil.
  • Once golden, add the rest of the spices, soy sauce and maple syrup and cook for additional 2 minutes. Then set aside.
  • Prepare the broth, by adding one litre of water, in the same saucepan you previously used to cook the noodles, along with a veggie stock and a teaspoon of miso paste.
  • Whisk to dissolve them, bring to boil, then lower the heat to simmer for few minutes.
  • Assemble your bowls, by adding the noodles with edamame, mushroom and tempeh, some broth and finish them off with fresh coriander leaves and spring onions.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Recipes To Boost Your ‘Plant Points’

Tagged

miso

noodles

recipes

soup

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

More by Natali Eleftheriou

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active