Feeling Under The Weather? Make This Vegan Miso Noodle Soup

It’s officially cold season, meaning you may be on the hunt for some warming, nourishing, and – most importantly – quick and easy recipes to make. If you’re feeling under the weather, this vegan miso noodle soup is a great dish to try.

This is a Natlicious Food recipe, and it’s extremely easy to put together. It’s packed with protein from the tempeh and edamame, which can help support recovery if you’re sick. You may already have many of the ingredients in your cupboard, meaning it doesn’t require a lengthy shopping trip to make.

Tempeh is a fermented soybean product that originates from Indonesia, where it has been a dietary staple for centuries. Made by cooking whole soybeans and fermenting them with a culturing agent, tempeh is formed into a dense cake with a firm texture and nutty flavor. As a complete protein, tempeh provides all nine essential amino acids in equal amounts, making it a valuable protein source for vegans. It contains approximately 18 grams of protein per 100 grams and is also rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium. It’s often available at grocery stores, but you could always leave it out or use tofu instead if you can’t access it.

Vegan miso noodle soup

This protein-packed noodle soup is a great recipe to make if you're feeling under the weather. It's tasty, full of veggies, and very easy to put together. Duration 20 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 200 g mixed mushrooms (I used white & oyster)

4 tbsp olive oil

125 g wheat noodles

100 g edamame

1 tbsp sesame oil

1/2 tsp of each oregano, chilli flakes, Chinese 5 spice, garlic granules

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp maple syrup

200 g tempeh

1 tsp miso paste

1 veggie stock

1 spring onion

Fresh coriander Instructions Slice the mushrooms and sauté them in a wide pan with half of the oil.

In a saucepan, boil the noodles, according to the package instructions, and 2 minutes before they are ready, add the edamame bean.

Then drain and rinse with cold water, to stop them cooking even further and drizzle some sesame oil, in order to avoid them sticking.

Add half of the spices into the mushrooms, along with half of the soy sauce and maple syrup, cook for another 2 minutes, then remove from the heat and set them aside.

Cut the tempeh in small pieces and sauté them in the same pan with the remaining olive oil.

Once golden, add the rest of the spices, soy sauce and maple syrup and cook for additional 2 minutes. Then set aside.

Prepare the broth, by adding one litre of water, in the same saucepan you previously used to cook the noodles, along with a veggie stock and a teaspoon of miso paste.

Whisk to dissolve them, bring to boil, then lower the heat to simmer for few minutes.

Assemble your bowls, by adding the noodles with edamame, mushroom and tempeh, some broth and finish them off with fresh coriander leaves and spring onions.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

