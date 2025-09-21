One-Pot Parsnip And Chickpea Tagine

Parsnip and chickpea tagine is a simple take on a North African classic. This version skips the long ingredient list and keeps the cooking easy. Parsnips bring a mild sweetness, while chickpeas add heartiness and make the dish high-protein. Red onions and ras el hanout give the tagine warmth and a layered flavor.
This recipe comes from Five Ingredient Vegan by Katy Beskow. It uses just a handful of pantry staples: onion, parsnip, canned tomatoes, chickpeas, and spice. Everything cooks in one dish, and the oven does most of the work. The result is plant-based comfort food that’s easy to prepare any day of the week.
The tagine softens in the oven until the parsnips are tender and the sauce thickens. A squeeze of lemon adds brightness at the end. Fresh herbs are optional but recommended. Serve it with flatbread or baba ganoush for a fuller meal. This pared-back version proves you don’t need much to get great flavor. It’s a cozy, plant-based dinner with minimal effort.
Prepare the parsnip and chickpea tagine
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp sunflower oil
- 2 red onions roughly chopped
- 4 parsnips peeled and quartered lengthways
- 1 tsp ras el hanout
- 400 g (14oz) canned chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed
- 400 g (14oz) canned chopped tomatoes
- Generous pinch of sea salt and black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.
- Heat the oil in an ovenproof casserole dish, add the onions and parsnips and cook over a medium–high heat for 4–5 minutes, stirring frequently. Sprinkle over the ras el hanout and cook for a further minute.
- Remove from the heat and pour in the chickpeas and chopped tomatoes, along with 200ml (7fl oz) cold water. Stir to coat the vegetables, then cover the casserole with a lid and cook in the oven for 30 minutes until the parsnips have softened.
- Carefully remove from the oven. Season with sea salt and black pepper to taste.
- Squeeze over the juice of half an unwaxed lemon and scatter with mint leaves or flat-leaf parsley for freshness, if you have them available.
- This is delicious served with baba ganoush and flatbreads on the side.
Republished with permission from Five Ingredient Vegan: 100 Simple, Fast, Modern Recipes by Katy Beskow (Quadrille Publishing, 2020).
