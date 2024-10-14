UK Brand Unveils Powdered Dairy-Free Milk

UK brand The Good Pea Company has just unveiled dairy-free powdered milk as part of a new range called KWERKY.

The product features a blend of oat and pea protein. It can either be shaken with water to make milk, used as a vegan creamer, or added directly to recipes. Each pouch makes 10 liters of milk. The product uses less packaging than traditional plant milk, and it also has a long shelf life.

“This innovative, sustainable, and delicious option adds to our growing range of products that are better for you and the planet,” KWERKY wrote on LinkedIn. “Why? Because we knew we could do better. Better for the planet and better for our health.”

This is the first product launch from KWERKY, which describes itself as “all about breaking the mold.” The brand emphasizes “bold ideas, quirky solutions, and making plant-based living accessible for everyone.”

Demand for plant-based milk in the UK

Adobe Stock A growing number of Brits are choosing dairy-free milk

The UK is seeing soaring demand for plant-based milk alternatives. The market for dairy-free milk is the second largest in Europe, just behind Germany, and fifth largest in the world. It’s valued at around USD $675 million.

Oat, soy, and almond are the most popular plant milks, and around half of Brits incorporate alternative milks into their diets. Veganism is growing in popularity in the country, and people are also moving away from dairy due to health, environmental, and ethical concerns.

KWERKY hasn’t confirmed when its dairy-free powdered milk will be on sale.

