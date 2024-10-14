X
UK Brand Unveils Powdered Dairy-Free Milk

Plant milk sales are skyrocketing in the UK

A packet of powdered vegan milk from KWERKY in front of a pink patterned background KWERKY has unveiled its first product - a powdered plant milk - Media Credit: KWERKY/Adobe Stock

UK brand The Good Pea Company has just unveiled dairy-free powdered milk as part of a new range called KWERKY.

The product features a blend of oat and pea protein. It can either be shaken with water to make milk, used as a vegan creamer, or added directly to recipes. Each pouch makes 10 liters of milk. The product uses less packaging than traditional plant milk, and it also has a long shelf life.

“This innovative, sustainable, and delicious option adds to our growing range of products that are better for you and the planet,” KWERKY wrote on LinkedIn. “Why? Because we knew we could do better. Better for the planet and better for our health.”

This is the first product launch from KWERKY, which describes itself as “all about breaking the mold.” The brand emphasizes “bold ideas, quirky solutions, and making plant-based living accessible for everyone.”

Demand for plant-based milk in the UK

A selection of plant-based milks in a UK supermarket
Adobe Stock A growing number of Brits are choosing dairy-free milk

The UK is seeing soaring demand for plant-based milk alternatives. The market for dairy-free milk is the second largest in Europe, just behind Germany, and fifth largest in the world. It’s valued at around USD $675 million. 

Oat, soy, and almond are the most popular plant milks, and around half of Brits incorporate alternative milks into their diets. Veganism is growing in popularity in the country, and people are also moving away from dairy due to health, environmental, and ethical concerns. 

KWERKY hasn’t confirmed when its dairy-free powdered milk will be on sale.

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

