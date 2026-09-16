6 Vegan Recipes That Use Dates

Dates bring natural sweetness, chewiness, and richness to plant-based recipes. They work especially well in desserts and snacks, but they can also add depth to savory dishes when paired with ingredients like tahini, roasted vegetables, nuts, and spices. These vegan recipes that use dates give the fruit a clear role, rather than treating it as a hidden sweetener.

Part of what makes dates useful is their texture. They can be stuffed, blended, chopped, or baked into cakes and puddings. Their caramel-like flavor also works well with chocolate, nuts, pumpkin, cauliflower, and warm spices.

Read more: 11 Sweet And Simple Blueberry Recipes To Try

This list includes six vegan date recipes, from stuffed dates and protein balls to sticky puddings, cake, rocky road, and a roasted cauliflower salad. Some are sweet and rich, while others use dates to balance more savory ingredients.

No-bake pumpkin pie stuffed dates

Healthy Little Vittles These super simple-no-bake pumpkin date bites are an easy, crowd-pleasing treat

Gina Fontana fills Medjool dates with spiced pumpkin butter, then adds a graham cracker coating for crunch. The dates bring a soft, caramel-like texture, while pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla, and oat whipped cream give each bite a pumpkin pie flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted cauliflower salad with dates and tahini

Jackie Akerberg Try this roasted cauliflower salad, which includes sweet Medjool dates and tangy tahini, for a hearty and warm dish

Sweet Medjool dates balance the savory roasted cauliflower in this warm salad from Jackie Akerberg. The tahini sauce adds richness, sunflower seeds bring crunch, and fresh parsley keeps the bowl bright enough for lunch or a hearty side.

Find the recipe here.

Sticky date pudding

Zoe Lonergan This warm, sticky, and decadent pudding will be a winner with friends and family

Dates sit at the center of this sticky pudding by Reece Hignell, adding sweetness and moisture to the sponge. A dark brown sugar and vegan butter butterscotch sauce soaks into the cake before serving with vegan ice cream.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 6 Vegan Cherry Recipes To Make The Most Of The Fruit

High-protein healthy rocky road

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Enjoy sweetness from the dates and dried fruit, and the protein and fiber from black beans

Dates help bind the chocolate mixture in this healthy rocky road from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. Black beans, cacao powder, coconut oil, nuts, dried fruit, and optional protein powder create chilled squares with chewy, crunchy, and chocolatey layers.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Snickers protein balls

Romy London It’s very easy to make tasty vegan protein balls at home

Next, Romy London uses soft dates to make the fudgy base for these Snickers-inspired protein balls. Mixed nuts, hemp seeds, linseed, cocoa powder, peanut butter, dark chocolate, and crushed peanuts give them a sweet, nutty finish.

Find the recipe here.

Sticky date cake with toffee and vanilla ice cream

Ana Rusu Decadent desserts don’t need eggs or dairy

Ana Rusu blends Medjool dates with almond milk to make the base of this soft date cake. Whole wheat flour, ground almonds, cocoa, muscovado sugar, and flaxseed round out the sponge, while toffee sauce and vegan vanilla ice cream finish it.

Find the recipe here.

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