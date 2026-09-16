6 Vegan Recipes That Use Dates

Dates bring natural sweetness, chewiness, and richness to plant-based recipes. They work especially well in desserts and snacks, but they can also add depth to savory dishes when paired with ingredients like tahini, roasted vegetables, nuts, and spices. These vegan recipes that use dates give the fruit a clear role, rather than treating it as a hidden sweetener.
Part of what makes dates useful is their texture. They can be stuffed, blended, chopped, or baked into cakes and puddings. Their caramel-like flavor also works well with chocolate, nuts, pumpkin, cauliflower, and warm spices.
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This list includes six vegan date recipes, from stuffed dates and protein balls to sticky puddings, cake, rocky road, and a roasted cauliflower salad. Some are sweet and rich, while others use dates to balance more savory ingredients.
No-bake pumpkin pie stuffed dates
Gina Fontana fills Medjool dates with spiced pumpkin butter, then adds a graham cracker coating for crunch. The dates bring a soft, caramel-like texture, while pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla, and oat whipped cream give each bite a pumpkin pie flavor.
Find the recipe here.
Roasted cauliflower salad with dates and tahini
Sweet Medjool dates balance the savory roasted cauliflower in this warm salad from Jackie Akerberg. The tahini sauce adds richness, sunflower seeds bring crunch, and fresh parsley keeps the bowl bright enough for lunch or a hearty side.
Find the recipe here.
Sticky date pudding
Dates sit at the center of this sticky pudding by Reece Hignell, adding sweetness and moisture to the sponge. A dark brown sugar and vegan butter butterscotch sauce soaks into the cake before serving with vegan ice cream.
Find the recipe here.
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High-protein healthy rocky road
Dates help bind the chocolate mixture in this healthy rocky road from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. Black beans, cacao powder, coconut oil, nuts, dried fruit, and optional protein powder create chilled squares with chewy, crunchy, and chocolatey layers.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan Snickers protein balls
Next, Romy London uses soft dates to make the fudgy base for these Snickers-inspired protein balls. Mixed nuts, hemp seeds, linseed, cocoa powder, peanut butter, dark chocolate, and crushed peanuts give them a sweet, nutty finish.
Find the recipe here.
Sticky date cake with toffee and vanilla ice cream
Ana Rusu blends Medjool dates with almond milk to make the base of this soft date cake. Whole wheat flour, ground almonds, cocoa, muscovado sugar, and flaxseed round out the sponge, while toffee sauce and vegan vanilla ice cream finish it.
Find the recipe here.
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