This high-protein healthy rocky road is a gluten-free snack made with dried fruit, nuts, black beans, cacao powder, dates, coconut oil, and optional vegan protein powder. It has the chocolate flavor of rocky road, but the mix uses more whole-food ingredients than a standard version. Apricots, cranberries, raisins, and goji berries add chewy pieces throughout each square.

Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club makes this recipe quick by using a food processor and blender instead of baking. The dry ingredients stay chunky, while the chocolate mixture blends smooth before everything gets pressed into a tin. Black beans and protein powder add plant protein, and nuts add crunch and richness.

Read more: Vegan Protein Blueberry Muffins

These squares can work for breakfast when you want something sweet with fruit, nuts, and protein. They also fit as dessert after lunch or dinner. The recipe makes 10 servings and sets in the fridge for at least two hours. Keep the squares in a sealed container in the fridge for up to seven days, or freeze them for later.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.

Make the healthy rocky road

This gluten-free rocky road uses dried fruit, nuts, cacao, dates, black beans, and optional vegan protein powder. It makes 10 chilled squares that can be eaten for breakfast, dessert, or a snack. No ratings yet Duration 10 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 10 Ingredients Dry mix 150 g/¾ cup chopped dried apricots, dried cranberries or chopped dates dried cranberries or chopped dates

50 g/½ cup pecans or walnuts

60 g/⅜ cup almonds or hazelnuts

80 g/½ cup mixed raisins

50 g/⅓ cup goji berries Chocolate mix 70 g/2.5 oz dates pitted and soaked in boiling water for 10 minutes

170 g/6 oz coconut oil melted

½ tin black beans drained and rinsed

80 g/⅔ cup raw cacao powder ideally or cocoa powder

2 tbsp vegan chocolate or vanilla protein powder optional

40 g/¼ cup coconut sugar

180 g/6.3 oz syrup eg maple or agave

1 tsp vanilla extract optional

½ tsp salt optional Instructions Line a 20cm square baking tin. Dry mix Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blitz in short bursts/pulse until you have a broken yet chunky consistency. Place into a large mixing bowl and set aside. Chocolate mix Using a high-speed blender, blitz until smooth but don’t over-blend. If it gets too oily, add a bit more cacao powder and syrup. Assembly Pour the chocolate mix over the dry mix and thoroughly combine.

Evenly distribute the combined mixture into the baking tin and press down.

Place in the fridge for minimum 2 hours then cut into small squares.

They will keep for 7 days in a sealed container in the fridge.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com