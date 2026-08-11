This high-protein healthy rocky road is a gluten-free snack made with dried fruit, nuts, black beans, cacao powder, dates, coconut oil, and optional vegan protein powder. It has the chocolate flavor of rocky road, but the mix uses more whole-food ingredients than a standard version. Apricots, cranberries, raisins, and goji berries add chewy pieces throughout each square.
Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club makes this recipe quick by using a food processor and blender instead of baking. The dry ingredients stay chunky, while the chocolate mixture blends smooth before everything gets pressed into a tin. Black beans and protein powder add plant protein, and nuts add crunch and richness.
Read more: Vegan Protein Blueberry Muffins
These squares can work for breakfast when you want something sweet with fruit, nuts, and protein. They also fit as dessert after lunch or dinner. The recipe makes 10 servings and sets in the fridge for at least two hours. Keep the squares in a sealed container in the fridge for up to seven days, or freeze them for later.
This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club, and you can find the original recipe here.
Make the healthy rocky road
Ingredients
Dry mix
- 150 g/¾ cup chopped dried apricots, dried cranberries or chopped dates dried cranberries or chopped dates
- 50 g/½ cup pecans or walnuts
- 60 g/⅜ cup almonds or hazelnuts
- 80 g/½ cup mixed raisins
- 50 g/⅓ cup goji berries
Chocolate mix
- 70 g/2.5 oz dates pitted and soaked in boiling water for 10 minutes
- 170 g/6 oz coconut oil melted
- ½ tin black beans drained and rinsed
- 80 g/⅔ cup raw cacao powder ideally or cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp vegan chocolate or vanilla protein powder optional
- 40 g/¼ cup coconut sugar
- 180 g/6.3 oz syrup eg maple or agave
- 1 tsp vanilla extract optional
- ½ tsp salt optional
Instructions
- Line a 20cm square baking tin.
Dry mix
- Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blitz in short bursts/pulse until you have a broken yet chunky consistency. Place into a large mixing bowl and set aside.
Chocolate mix
- Using a high-speed blender, blitz until smooth but don’t over-blend. If it gets too oily, add a bit more cacao powder and syrup.
Assembly
- Pour the chocolate mix over the dry mix and thoroughly combine.
- Evenly distribute the combined mixture into the baking tin and press down.
- Place in the fridge for minimum 2 hours then cut into small squares.
- They will keep for 7 days in a sealed container in the fridge.
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