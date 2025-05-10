This Sticky Date Pudding Is 100% Vegan

This sticky date pudding recipe from Cakeboi Goes Vegan by Reece Hignell offers a delicious, plant-based twist on the classic sticky toffee pudding. Made with rich, naturally sweet dates, this dessert is perfect for those who love indulgent yet healthier options.

Dates are a great source of fiber, antioxidants, and essential minerals like potassium, making this dessert a more nutritious option compared to traditional sweets. The pudding’s texture is wonderfully soft, moist, and comforting, with a luscious, gooey butterscotch sauce drizzled over the top.

The plant-based version of sticky toffee pudding swaps out dairy with soy milk and vegan butter, keeping the flavors familiar but accessible to those following a plant-based diet. The butterscotch sauce is made with dark brown sugar and vegan butter, delivering the perfect balance of sweetness and richness. This dessert pairs wonderfully with vegan ice cream or whipped cream.

Whether you’re making it for a family dinner or a special occasion, this sticky date pudding brings comfort and nostalgia in every bite. It’s perfect for cool evenings or festive gatherings.

Baking your sticky date pudding

Try this sticky date pudding is a take of the classic but with the rich sweetness of dates. Have it with vegan cream or ice cream and share it with people you love. No ratings yet Servings 8 puddings Ingredients ⅘ cup (200 g) pitted dried dates roughly chopped

½ cup + 2 tbsp (150 ml) water

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp (15 ml) apple cider vinegar

1 cup (250 ml) soy milk

⅓ cup + 1 tbsp (90 ml) vegetable oil

2 tsp (8 g) vanilla extract

1¼ cups (250 g) self-rising flour

¾ cup (150 g) dark brown sugar

Pinch of salt Butterscotch sauce ¾ cup (150 g) dark brown sugar

⅓ cup (80 g) vegan butter

Vegan ice cream for serving Instructions To start this cake, place the dates and water in a medium saucepan, then bring to a boil. Add the baking soda, then remove from the heat and allow it to sit for 15 minutes to soften the fruit.

Preheat the oven to 355°F (180°C) and grease and line an 8-inch (20-cm) baking tin with baking paper.

In a bowl, mix the vinegar and soy milk, then set aside for 5 minutes. The mixture will curdle and thicken. Now, add the oil and vanilla and mix until well combined.

In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, dark brown sugar and salt. In three batches, mix the milk mixture into the dry mix using a spatula; don’t use an electric mixer. Ensure that each addition is well incorporated. Finally, carefully fold through the dates and liquid. Pour the cake batter into the lined cake tin.

Bake on the center rack for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and let it rest in the tin for 10 minutes.

To make the butterscotch sauce, heat the dark brown sugar and butter in a saucepan until the sugar is dissolved. Pour the caramel over the cake whilst it is still in the tin. Let the cake soak up the sauce before serving with your favorite vegan ice cream. Tip: If you find it difficult to find “dark” brown sugar, just add a tablespoon (21 g) of molasses.

Reprinted with permission from Cakeboi Goes Vegan by Reece Hignell. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Zoe Lonergan.

