During the holidays, not everyone wants to deal with big Christmas meals, and many people definitely don’t want to cook much after Christmas. That’s why these Christmas coronation chickpea naan wraps make sense for an easy Christmas lunch or a simple Boxing Day meal. This quick recipe gives you something tasty and filling when everyone is tired and looking for effortless food.

The wraps take inspiration from coronation chicken, a classic British dish made with a creamy, curry-spiced dressing. Here, chickpeas replace the chicken, bringing plenty of plant-based protein and a hearty texture. You mix them with diced apple, cranberries, almonds, herbs, and spring onions, then coat everything in a spiced yogurt and mango chutney dressing. The result is sweet, tangy, and lightly spiced.

Assembling the wraps is simple. Warm the naan, add chutney and yogurt, layer in lettuce, cucumber, and red onion, then pile on the coronation chickpeas. Fresh herbs finish everything off. These wraps work well for relaxed family meals, quick lunches, or any moment when you want festive flavor without extra effort.

Coronation chickpea naan wraps method

These coronation chickpea naan wraps offer a quick, high-protein alternative to heavy holiday meals. They mix spiced chickpeas, fruit, and herbs in soft naan for an easy Christmas lunch or a simple Boxing Day bite. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the dressing: ½ cup (120g) non-dairy Greek-style yogurt

2 tbsp (30g) vegan mayonnaise

2 tbsp (30g) mango chutney

½ tsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp mild curry powder

½ tsp ground turmeric

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp lime pickle optional For the Coronation Chickpeas: 400 g tin chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 Jazz Apple cored and diced

30 g dried cranberries chopped

30 g whole almonds roughly chopped

2-3 spring onions thinly sliced

Small handful fresh coriander and mint leaves finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste To serve: 4 naan flatbreads (you can also use chapati or roti) 2 tbsp (30g) mango chutney

2-3 tbsp vegan Greek or coconut yogurt

4 leaves Romaine lettuce chopped or left whole

⅓ of a cucumber thinly sliced lengthwise

½ red onion sliced

Small handful fresh coriander and mint leaves finely chopped Instructions In a small bowl, mix together the ingredients for the dressing- yogurt, mayonnaise, mango chutney, vinegar, spices, and lime pickle, if using. This will store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Add the drained and rinsed chickpeas to a mixing bowl and mash them to your liking.

Next, add the diced apple, cranberries, almonds, spring onions, and fresh herbs. Toss together, then add the dressing to the chickpea mixture, and mix together until everything is fully coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Put these in an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 3 days.

When ready to prepare, warm the naan in the oven or in a pan on the stovetop, then set aside to cool slightly.

To build your wraps, brush some mango chutney onto each naan, then spread a spoonful of yogurt across. Add some lettuce, cucumber, and red onion, then top with a generous spoonful of Coronation Chickpeas. Garnish with fresh herbs, roll up your naan, and enjoy!

