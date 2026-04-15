Louis Vuitton Showcases Plant-Based Fur At Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton used plant-based fur at the recent Paris Fashion Week.

The luxury fashion brand has incorporated animal-free fur from BioFluff, a fashion technology company based in Paris and New York, into some of its latest styles.

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Louis Vuitton showcased its new Fall/Winter collection at Paris Fashion Week, including a vest made from BioFluff’s Savian faux fur with a “wolfy” texture.

BioFluff’s Savian fur is made from natural materials such as nettles, flax, and hemp. It has appeared in several fashion shows since the start of 2026, in addition to Paris Fashion Week, and the company opened its first showroom at the end of March.

BioFluff first launched its Savian line, which includes fur, fleece, and shearling alternatives, at COP28 in collaboration with Stella McCartney. The company’s upcoming Zea line will focus on biobased fur and plush materials for toys.

Louis Vuitton is the first in the Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH) group to use plant-based fur. The brand is simultaneously one of the last major luxury fashion houses still using traditional fur, despite growing pushback over the industry’s environmental and welfare issues. Rick Owens, New York Fashion Week, and Vogue publisher Condé Nast are some of the latest fashion institutions to ditch fur.

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Regeneration 2030

Adobe Stock While Louis Vuitton’s Regeneration 2030 roadmap is ambitious, it is currently light on details

Louis Vuitton recently announced its new sustainability roadmap, titled “Regeneration 2030.” The brand said that the strategy “adopts a holistic approach across climate and biodiversity, while elevating water as a new strategic focus.”

Its objectives include: a 68 percent reduction in CO₂ emissions (scope 1, 2, and 3) compared to 2023; 1 million hectares of flora and fauna habitat restored or preserved; a 30 percent reduction in water consumption compared to 2019; and a new sustainable water management program across 100 percent of Louis Vuitton sites.

While ambitious, Regeneration 2030 does not include many details on how Louis Vuitton plans to ensure it meets those new targets. Scope 3 emissions, which include those from raw materials, make up 96 percent of the LVMH group’s carbon footprint. The group’s main sources of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) are, notably, animal products such as luxury wool fibers (599,100 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent) and leather (357,000 tCO2e). Most leather comes from cows, and cow farming, in particular, requires a huge amount of resources, including water. Overall, animal farming is now thought to be the leading cause of climate change.

Read more: Is Wearing Animal Fur Really Back In Fashion?