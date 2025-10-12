Stella McCartney Unveils World-First Vegan Fashion Feathers

Stella McCartney has introduced a new collection made with vegan feathers.

The designer’s namesake brand described FEVVERS as “the world’s first plant-based alternative to feathers.” They are “light, layered and full of movement – offering the beauty and drama of feathers, without harming a single creature.”

FEVVERS, which are produced by a London-based company, debuted in the Stella McCartney spring/summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. They appeared in the final few looks in McCartney’s “Come Together” collection.

The vegan feathers are naturally dyed and made with a plant-based material. FEVVERS are still in development, and the company emphasizes that they represent “a new aesthetic” rather than imitating traditional, animal-derived fashion feathers.

In a statement, Stella McCartney said that more than one billion birds are killed each year for feathers and down, which are used in everything from high-end fashion to coats and comforters. Many birds are plucked alive, and the industry has a significant carbon footprint and relies on chemical processing, like leather production.

“Every season, we’re told that [birds’] suffering is the price of fashion,” said McCartney. “I refuse to believe that. That’s why I am beyond excited to be working with Fevvers. The innovation is just insanely beautiful, and we have created some of the most striking couture pieces I have ever seen. It’s not only the world’s first plant-based feather alternative, but it’s also proof that brands who continue to use feathers are choosing cruelty over creativity.”

Stella McCartney and sustainable fashion

Stella McCartney The Stella McCartney brand turns 25 next year

In addition to FEVVERS, McCartney introduced new pieces featuring PURE.TECH, a “revolutionary” material that absorbs and neutralizes harmful air pollutants such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide. The new material, which cleans air as it is worn, also appeared at Paris Fashion Week. McCartney included it in rebuilt denim silhouettes, described as a nod to “circularity, creativity, and innovation.”

The fashion industry has a significant impact on the environment, but technological innovations like PURE.TECH and FEVVERS – and increased emphasis on circularity – can make a difference. In July, Stella McCartney introduced a pair of vegan sneakers made from pineapple, and earlier in the year, Under Armor launched an entirely compostable collection that can be buried in your backyard.

