X
Fashion Headlines Lifestyle

Stella McCartney Unveils World-First Vegan Fashion Feathers

Stella McCartney used the vegan feathers in her final looks at Paris Fashion Week

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a model at Paris Fashion Week wearing a Stella McCartney dress featuring vegan feathers from London-based company FEVVERS The vegan feathers are made from plant-based materials and dyed naturally - Media Credit: Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney has introduced a new collection made with vegan feathers.

The designer’s namesake brand described FEVVERS as “the world’s first plant-based alternative to feathers.” They are “light, layered and full of movement – offering the beauty and drama of feathers, without harming a single creature.”

Read more: Stella McCartney’s Latest Vegan Sneakers Are Made From Pineapple And Dyed With Cinnamon

FEVVERS, which are produced by a London-based company, debuted in the Stella McCartney spring/summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. They appeared in the final few looks in McCartney’s “Come Together” collection.

The vegan feathers are naturally dyed and made with a plant-based material. FEVVERS are still in development, and the company emphasizes that they represent “a new aesthetic” rather than imitating traditional, animal-derived fashion feathers.

In a statement, Stella McCartney said that more than one billion birds are killed each year for feathers and down, which are used in everything from high-end fashion to coats and comforters. Many birds are plucked alive, and the industry has a significant carbon footprint and relies on chemical processing, like leather production.

“Every season, we’re told that [birds’] suffering is the price of fashion,” said McCartney. “I refuse to believe that. That’s why I am beyond excited to be working with Fevvers. The innovation is just insanely beautiful, and we have created some of the most striking couture pieces I have ever seen. It’s not only the world’s first plant-based feather alternative, but it’s also proof that brands who continue to use feathers are choosing cruelty over creativity.”

Read more: What Is Vegan Leather? The Best Alternatives For 2025

Stella McCartney and sustainable fashion

Photo shows two people working on one of the Stella McCartney outfits featuring vegan feathers
Stella McCartney The Stella McCartney brand turns 25 next year

In addition to FEVVERS, McCartney introduced new pieces featuring PURE.TECH, a “revolutionary” material that absorbs and neutralizes harmful air pollutants such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide. The new material, which cleans air as it is worn, also appeared at Paris Fashion Week. McCartney included it in rebuilt denim silhouettes, described as a nod to “circularity, creativity, and innovation.”

The fashion industry has a significant impact on the environment, but technological innovations like PURE.TECH and FEVVERS – and increased emphasis on circularity – can make a difference. In July, Stella McCartney introduced a pair of vegan sneakers made from pineapple, and earlier in the year, Under Armor launched an entirely compostable collection that can be buried in your backyard.

Read more: Under Armour Launches Compostable Plant-Based Sportswear

Tagged

animals

birds

fashion

news

stella mccartney

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active