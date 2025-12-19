X
Ethics Fashion Headlines Lifestyle

New York Fashion Week Makes Landmark Decision To Ban Fur On The Runway

Fur is now banned at fashion weeks in London, Copenhagen, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Melbourne, and New York

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a group of models waiting to cross the stage at a fashion event, including one model wearing a large fur coat. New York Fashion Week just announced a fur ban at all events from September 2026 Fur is now banned at major fashion week events around the world - Media Credit: Anton Oparin / Alamy Stock

New York Fashion Week just decided to ban fur on the runway.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), which owns and organizes New York Fashion Week, announced that it will not promote fur products at any official events, on social media, or on its website from September 2026.

Read more: Vogue To Stop Featuring Fur In All Editorial Content And Advertising

The “end of fur” at New York Fashion Week follows “years of engagement” with both the Humane World for Animals and Collective Fashion Justice.

New York Fashion Week typically takes place in February and September, incorporating multiple Manhattan-based events across nine days. The ban’s delayed start date will give designers time to plan and create fur-free designs.

The new regulation specifically prohibits farmed or trapped fur from animals killed for their pelts, including but not limited to mink, fox, rabbit, karakul lamb, chinchilla, coyote, and raccoon dog. However, animal fur obtained by Indigenous communities using traditional subsistence hunting practices remains unrestricted at events.

“There is already little to no fur shown at NYFW, but by taking this position, the CFDA hopes to inspire American designers to think more deeply about the fashion industry’s impact on animals. Consumers are moving away from products associated with animal cruelty, and we want to position American fashion as a leader on those fronts, while also driving material innovation,” said Steven Kolb, CEO and president of the CFDA, in a statement.


Read more: PETA Founder Says ‘I Don’t Think We Went Far Enough’

Fur-free policies create ‘a cleaner, more humane fashion industry’

Photo shows a fox in a cage on a fur farm. Farmed fox fur is specifically include in the New York Fashion Week fur ban
Adobe Stock Fur farms, in particular, are bad for animals and the planet, and can worsen the risk of zoonotic disease outbreaks

CFDA noted that the decision aligns New York Fashion Week with fashion weeks in London, Copenhagen, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Helsinki, and Melbourne, all of which have previously banned fur at their respective events.

“We applaud the CFDA for using its unique influence on American fashion to help usher in a fur-free future,” said PJ Smith, the director of fashion policy at Humane World for Animals. “It’s policies like this that are paving the way for material innovation that will create a cleaner, more humane fashion industry without sacrificing creativity and beauty.”

Read more: Is Wearing Animal Fur Really Back In Fashion?

Tagged

animals

ethics

fashion

fur

new york

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active