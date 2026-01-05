Luxury Fashion Brand Rick Owens Becomes Latest To Ban Fur

Rick Owens just became the latest fashion brand to ban fur.

The luxury clothing company, which is the namesake of American fashion designer Rick Owens, has pledged to ban the use of fur in any future collections.

Rick Owens has now added an update on its fur policy to the “eco-aware” section of its website, which collects all of the brand’s clothing featuring sustainable materials.

“Over the past decade we reduced and eventually ceased the production of fur. We will not engage in fur production in the future,” said the update. “As a company we will continue to work towards further sustainable practices each season. We still have a ways to go but we can all aim higher and start somewhere.”

The announcement came following a five-day protest campaign by Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT). The grassroots organization confirmed the news in December and noted that Rick Owens had removed the mink and beaver fur handbags it had previously stocked in its webstore.

“Fashion leaders can either evolve or fall behind,” said Suzie Stork, the executive director of CAFT. “Rick Owens chose to evolve. We expect others who still profit from the cruel fur trade to take notice.”

At the start of December, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced that it would no longer promote fur products on social media, on its website, or at any official events, including New York Fashion Week.

‘The industry is changing because activists are forcing it to change’

Adobe Stock An increasing number of prominent fashion brands and media companies are ditching fur

Rick Owens banned fur less than a week after Hearst Magazines – the publishers of Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and many more – confirmed that it would no longer feature fur in any of its editorial or advertising content.

Vogue, Vanity Fair, and GQ publisher Condé Nast confirmed that it would not feature new animal fur in any editorial content or advertising in October. Condé Nast’s decision notably came after nine months of “sustained pressure” from CAFT.

“The industry is changing because activists are forcing it to change,” said Stork. “When powerful designers and institutions like Condé Nast, New York Fashion Week, and now Rick Owens go fur-free, it exposes just how out of step the remaining holdouts are.”

