The Emmys Just Became The First Major Awards Show To Adopt Fur-Free Red Carpet Policy

This year’s Emmys will be entirely fur-free.

The announcement makes the Emmy Awards the first major awards show to adopt a fur-free red carpet policy. The fur ban includes this year’s ceremonies.

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The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS), the honorary organization behind the Emmys, has confirmed that its award ceremonies will now be fur-free.

The ban extends to both the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, and will be in place from this year’s Emmys in September. Invitations will include information about the new fur-free policy, and The Academy will also ensure that guests who arrive wearing animal fur remove it before entry.

ATAS’s decision to ban fur came after “dialogue” with Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT), and the grassroots anti-fur coalition welcomed the news.

‘It’s an inspiring decision and a real win for wildlife’

“We applaud the Television Academy for taking this progressive and compassionate step,” said Suzie Stork, the executive director of CAFT, in a statement. “As the first major award show to adopt a fur-free red carpet policy, the Emmys are helping shape a more ethical future for fashion and entertainment. It’s an inspiring decision and a real win for wildlife.”

At the start of December, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced that it would no longer promote fur products online and in person, including New York Fashion Week and all of the events it encompasses.

Luxury brand Rick Owens pledged to ban the use of fur in future collections, while Hearst Magazines and Condé Nast – which together own Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and GQ – have said they will no longer platform fur.

While the Emmys are the first major awards ceremonies to ban fur, CAFT noted that ATAS is “setting industry precedent” by committing to fur-free awards ceremonies.

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Award shows, fur, and vegan food

Joe Seer / Shutterstock ATAS has said that guests who arrive at the Emmys wearing fur will not be able to enter with it

The 98th Academy Awards, commonly referred to as the Oscars, took place over the weekend. The event’s ‘Everybody Wins’ grab bags included a vegan GUNAS handbag and caviar “art” from Plant Based Foods Inc., as reported by Marie Claire.

Last year, the Baftas served vegan caviar to 2,000 guests at the 2025 awards ceremony. The sustainability-focused menu also included pickled or parfait organic mushrooms, a roasted crown prince squash, and zero-waste root vegetable bhaji.

This year’s Emmys are scheduled for September 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on September 5 and 6. Both will be broadcast live, and both will be fur-free.

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