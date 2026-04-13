Green Goddesses Take NY: Vegan TV Show Nominated For Webby

A vegan TV show has been nominated for a Webby award.

Green Goddesses Take New York, a reality comedy show from UnchainedTV, is up against The Jimmy Kimmel Show in the Video & Film, Variety & Reality category.

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According to UnchainedTV, the “outrageous” Green Goddesses Take New York follows real-life friends Justina Adorno, who starred in 2018’s Mayans M.C. and 2019’s Grand Hotel, and Jamie Logan, the yoga practitioner, podcaster, and YouTuber behind Its Jamie’s Corner. Adorno and Logan are also vegan activists, and they first met at a National Animal Rights Day, where they were both speakers.

The pilot episode of Green Goddesses Take New York was filmed across Manhattan and blends unscripted humor with animal rights activism. It follows Adorno and Logan as they get body-painted as endangered fish and attend a Times Square yoga class, “all while navigating period cramps, skanky yoga mats, and flaky artists.” UnchainedTV describes it as “hilarious, heartfelt, and totally unfiltered.”

Adorno said, “This is the only kind of crazy I’ll sign up for. We’re making activism fun, weird, and totally relatable.” Logan added, “If it takes body paint and subway antics to wake people up, we’re in.”

‘Humor is a great way to break down walls’

Unchained TV The pilot episode of ‘Green Goddesses Take New York’ focuses on the fishing industry

The Green Goddesses Take New York series pilot was directed by Jordan Ehrlich, the director of 2016’s The Cost of Construction and 2022’s The Lingerie Protest.

It was edited by Julian Morena, produced by UnchainedTV and CaveLight Films, and executive produced by Ehrlich and Jane Velez-Mitchell, a journalist and the president and founder of UnchainedTV, a free, vegan news and entertainment channel.

“Humor is a great way to break down walls and get people to think differently about their daily habits,” Velez-Mitchell said. “This laugh-out-loud adventure will leave people with a new perspective.”

The Webby Awards celebrated online excellence, and the ceremony is sometimes known as the “Oscars of the internet.” The winners of the 30th annual Webbys will be announced on April 21, 2026, and the awards ceremony is expected to take place in New York City next month. You can vote for Green Goddesses Take New York here until April 16. The series pilot is streaming exclusively on UnchainedTV now.

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The fishing industry, animals, and the environment

The negative and far-reaching impact of the fishing industry on animals, the environment, the climate, and people makes it one of the most pressing issues of the modern world. At least 35 percent of global fish stocks are overfished, and industrial fishing fleets are catching fish more quickly than populations can recover.

Major species are collapsing entirely, and Atlantic cod was downgraded this week by the Marine Conservation Society to its lowest possible rating. The industry also catches and kills more than 1,615,000 animals (including birds, whales, seals, and turtles) plus 1.1 million tonnes of sharks and rays, which are both keystone species.

In the pilot episode of Green Goddesses Take New York, Logan says, “I think when it comes to the fishing industry, it’s a topic that is talked about the least, but it is one of the most pressing issues in terms of scale and in terms of the amount of suffering.”

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